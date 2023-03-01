Feb. 9–19, 2023
Cole J. Creutzberg, 24, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Michelle V. Fisher, 39, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $155;
Michelle V. Fisher, 39, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Aaron Galickii, 21, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 30 days (credit time 15 days), $397;
Riley E. Gibson, 19, F/G-wildlife-possess or transport wildlife improperly tagged, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $365;
Riley E. Gibson, 19, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $357.50;
Dale Lawrence Hardin, 51, F/G-wildlife-unlawful possession of, $840;
David Mathew Hickman, 21, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Derrick Clayton Kokko, 38, battery, jail time 12 days (credit time 12 days) $157.50;
Cassandra Rae Linn, 42, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Clint T. Meckel, 47, battery, jail time 90 days (suspended 60 days, credit time 5 days), supervised probation 2 years, $157.50;
Marvin Lee Mendenhall, 65, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Marvin Lee Mendenhall, 65, driving-turning movements and required signals, $90;
Brett R. Rode, 44, F/G-fish without license, $194;
Brently H. Seaton, 52, motor carrier-fail to stop at checking station, $276;
Brock M. Shurtz, 21, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Austin Jay Skinner, 23, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Allen P. Slickpoo, III, 31, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Allen P. Slickpoo, III, 31, operate vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Gage A. Smith, 19, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Heidi Louise Tassell, 38, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Stacey Ann Trevino, 45, F/G-fish without license, $196;
Tia Albert Trombetta, 55, disturbing the peace, $426;
Eric J. Walston, 44, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Joshua Christian Whitesides, 40, driving-stop and yield sign violations, $90.
Speeding:
Crystal Marie Allen, 44, $90; Jaylee Marie Allen, 22, $93; Douglas Howard Boggan, 71, $155; Nelson Orvill Bruzas, 19, $90; Claire Delaney Campbell, 20, $90; Joseph William Cladouhos, 76, $90; Noah Maxwell Cohen, 40, $90; Robert Nelson Duncan, 60, $90; Sarah Lynne Duncan, 29, $90; Thomas J. Fitze, 41, $90; Ashley Brooke Graves, 43, $90; Costas D. Guzman, 26, $90; Jordan Jacob Harris, 24, $158; Dvon D. Harrison, 25, $90; Emily Elizabeth Hengehold, $90; Joshua M. Jessup, 41, $90; Larry T. Keatts, 47, $90; Nicholas John Kertz, 45, $155; Zane Charles Laufenberg, 28, $90; Cassandra Rae Linn, 42, $95; Atlas Orion Mckinley, 26, $90; Amber Jocelyn McNamee, 48, $90; Leighton Reed Moody, 19, $90; Daniel J. Rau, 36, $155; Sean Michael Shea, 24, $158; Dahlan Mark Silvis, 25, $155; Sandra Lee Stratton, 80, $155; Julia Rose Wemhoff, 22, $90; Derreck Wayne Wright, 33, $155; Steven Joel Wright, 39, $90.
Civil Deposition:
CHS Inc. dba Primeland Cooperatives (Plaintiff) vs. Danielle R. Wauer (Defendant) and Dave Wauer (Defendant), $78,159.37, default judgment in favor of CHS Inc. dba Primeland Cooperatives on Feb. 16, 2023.
Divorce:
Amanda Robinson vs. Brian Robinson, petition granted on Feb. 14, 2023.
Marriage:
Christina Angelina Santoyo and Brad Philip Miller, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
