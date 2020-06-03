5/14/2020 TO 5/24/2020
Fredrick B. Farnham III, 42, Dogs Running at Large, $75;
Mitchele L. Hammond, 35, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Tescher Thomas Harris, 18, Resident Hunting Big Game without a License, $200;
Vino M. Hutchison, 22, Driving Under the Influence, $1,050, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Donald J. Ladd, 74, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $93;
Louis Ray Lattimer, 43, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Louis Ray Lattimer, 43, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Ethan Leo Ormsby, 20, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
James R. Peck, 67, Unlawful Fishing, $500;
Rachel Michele Potter, 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Teddie Jo Roope, 29, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 70 Days Credit Time;
Heather N. Smith, 35, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jasmine Nicole Smith, 19, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Roger Dean Stovall, 44, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Jesse L. Vanator, 48, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Luke W. Wassmuth, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Graham Waterbury, 30, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Josiah Dewey Whiting, 21, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Sarah A. Woolverton-Clonts, 40, Possession of Controlled Substance, $385.50, 27 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Speeding: Austyn Taylor Aronson, 26, $90; Jermiah Shaun Bass’Larrea, 40, $93; Jacob R. Biddle, 19, $155;
Kevin Ellis Burdette, 55, $90; Cassandra R. Carrasco, 51, $93; Julie A. Delucchi, 54, $158; Cole Anthony Elliott, 21, $155; Kyle Scott Freedman, 37, $155; Harry Robert Hallberg, 48, $155; Robert Allen Hood, 22, $93; Jesse E. Jones, 38, $90; Emily Kathleene Kaiser, 22, $90; Daniel Lee Kaler, 32, $90; Fielding Allen Langford, 19, $90; Evan G. Lord, 35, $155; Chance N. Maston, 29, $155; Joshua Owen Reed, 46, $155; Richard Eloytony Sisneros, 73, $93; Martin Scott Skjordahl, 52, $90; Jasmine Nicole Smith, 19, $90; Brandon Lee Wagstaff, 22, $90; Shelby Ann Wilson, 29, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Audrie J. Johnson and Zachary Johnson, $5,239.07, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., May 20, 2020.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Jessica M. Riener, $2,495.09, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., May 20, 2020.
