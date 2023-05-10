April 20 – 30, 2023
Brett A. Adams, 57, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Justin Ames, 30, vehicle registration-fail to sign, give address or describe motor vehicle, $67;
Duane David Arnold, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Shavon M. Bullock, 34, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Madison Dawn Crouch, 21, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Ryan Lee Dalgliesh, 30, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Gabriel Rocky Dorame, 41, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Ryan B. Frost, 26, driving under the influence (second offense within 10 years), jail time 90 days (suspended 60 days, credit time 18 days), driver’s license suspended 365 days, supervised probation 24 months, $1,025;
Stefan Gabor, 77, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Brent Curtis George, 54, driving-improper use of designated lane, $90;
David M. Hall, 32, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jordan Ray Hines, 25, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 45, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $155;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 45, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 45, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Alex Gary Jenkins, motor carrier vehicle over length violations, $279;
Erick E. Luna Lopez, 32, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Carter Dwight Mccollum, 21, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Davis D. McElroy, 20, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Michael Carl McReynolds, 34, driving without privileges, jail time 7 days (credit time 7 days), $172.50;
Landon G. Means, 50, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Tony Joseph Mount, 43, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Sean T. O’Malley, 36, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), driver’s licnese suspended 30 days, supervised probation 12 months, $472.50;
Michael James Parker, III, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Michael James Parker, III, 20, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operator’s license, $457.50;
Cody C. Perry, 40, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Wyatt L. Pierson, 28, driving lanes-unlawful driving on highways laned for traffic, $93;
Chad Eldren Redfern, 52, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $865;
Bailey T. Rost, 25, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 90 days (suspended 46 days, credit time 44 days), supervised probation 364 days, $197.50;
Bailey T. Rost, 25, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 90 days (suspended 46 days, credit time 44 days), supervised probation 364 days, $503.50;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 44, arrests or seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 13 days (credit time 13 days, $757.50;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 44, arrests or seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 11 days (credit time 11 days), $257.50;
Brock M. Shurtz, 21, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Susanne Searle Stockton, 74, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Kelly Everett Van Ostrand, 45, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operator’s license, $457.50;
Linda Marie Wilder, 61, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Carlos C. Wright, 36, driving without privileges, jail time 80 days (credit time 80 days), $200;
Abduahi Abdi Yussuf, 32, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90.
Speeding:
Cora Elizabeth Ackerman, 18, $93; Christian David Matthew Aiken, 17, $155; Cynthia Reid Bateman, 57, $93; Emeline Maud Crozier, 32, $155; Tori J. Frederick, 27, $90; Justine Kay Fry, 30, $90; Monica Rochelle Gill, $155; Edan Hrncic, 23, $155; Justin Matthew Jimenez, 53, $90; Alison Roberts Lathen, 44, $90; Kaymbree Rose Lauer, 23, $155; Mackenzie Eileen Leaver, 24, $90; Erick E. Luna Lopez, 32, $155; Kinsey M. H. Machos, 35, $155; Rachel Elaine Mason, 16, $90; Michael Everett Miller, 39, $90; Katherine Elizabeth Nelson, 38, $93; Noah Erbe, 20, $155; Jordan Joshua Peck, 32, $155; Oshae Lashon Perez, 26, $155; Pedro Trejo-Lopez, 33, $90; Enoch Neil Zitting, 26, $90.
Marriages:
Shelby Elaine VonBargen and Lucas Michael Madison, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Hailey Bree Lemberes and Bryden Case Brannan, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Carol Louise Stickley and Richard Lee Montgomery, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Kacly Lynn Wheeler and Nicholas Ryan Young, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Jolena Fern Troyer of Grangeville, Idaho, and Virgil Davis Kropf of Red Bluff, Calif.
Jennifer Jade Fry and Tyler John Leonard, both of Cottonwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.