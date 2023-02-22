Feb. 2–12, 2023
Adria Lillian Armstrong, 39, driving without privileges, $230;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 37, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 37, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Tricia Lorraine Cook, 54, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Matthew Ryan Dewey, 39, driving without privileges, jail time 12 days (credit time 12 days), $172.50;
Jason Quenton Dusten, 45, driving without privileges, $230;
Paul Thomas Foster, 38, driving with expired driver’s license, $104;
Jolene Rae Hasse, 62, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Dylan K. Haworth, 23, driving inattentive or careless, $247.50;
Tanner P. Julian, 19, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Raphael Joseph Noah Kessler, 17, driver’s license restrictions-temporary permittee not accompanied by a licensed driver over 21 YOA, $101;
Daniel Paul Key, 30, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 90 days (suspended 60 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 24 months, $300;
Daniel Paul Key, 30, driving without privileges, jail time 2 days (credit time 2 days), $230;
Daniel Joseph Lowery, 35, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time 45 days (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 4 days), concurrent with another case, felony probation 3 years, $482.50;
Daniel Joseph Lowery, 35, controlled substance-possession of LSD (FEL), jail time 45 days (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 4 days), concurrent with another case, felony probation 3 years;
Israel D. Prado, 56, battery (MIS), jail time 60 days (suspended 58 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 1 year, $157.50;
Kaleb M. Smith, 21, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Jennie Lee Tafoya, 21, driving inattentive or careless, $157.50;
Dylen W. Taphorn, 24, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
Mark W. Weeks, 59, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850.
Speeding:
Roger E. Amerman, 65, $90; Daniel Tanner Bankus, 20, $155; Kaleb Ryan Beckwith, 32, $90; Thomas J. Fitze, 41, $90; Amy Louise Fling, 56, $155; Patricia Lynn Gardner, 58, $158; Ashley Brooke Graves, 43, $90; Jordan Jacob Harris, 24, $158; Dvon D. Harrison, 25, $90; Seth Matthew Hunt, 30, $90; Joshua M. Jessup, 41, $90; Nicholas John Kertz, 45, $155; Raphael Joseph Noah Kessler, 17, $90; Abby McNeil, $93; Dennis Garland Miller, 67, $90; Ricky W. Northrup, 54, $90; Reed B. Ofsthun, 21, $155; Michelle Kay Schaeffer, 50, $90; Keith Joseph Schmidt, 58, $158; Hilaree Raeann Vanderpas, 31, $90.
Civil Disposition:
Barrister Global Services Network, Inc. (Defendant) vs. Gregory Lewis Walter (Plaintiff), $906.25, claim granted in favor of Gregory Lewis Walter on Feb. 7, 2023.
Divorce:
Kaylee Brotzman vs. Nicholas Brotzman, petition granted on Feb. 3, 2023.
Marriage:
Molly Jeanne Van Steenwyk and Nicolas Lewis Allen, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.