July 28 – Aug. 7, 2022
Tracy Lee Adams, 50, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Alaina Madalyn Armstrong, 39, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $67;
Giorgio Beltrami, 62, driving-passing on solid line violation, $90;
Mary A. Blair, 32, littering upon or alongside any public roadway, alley or easement, $206.50;
Nathan Daniel Blake Warren, 23, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
James Robert Boyce, 64, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Anthony N. Carter, 17, unlawful fishing, $200;
Terry D. Dickey, 61, disturbing the peace, $268.50;
Thomas Matthew Dean Fronk, 32, flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, jail time 30 days (suspended), $400;
Harold Charles Grover, 73, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Christopher Glenn Johnson, 41, custodial interference, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Daniel Paul Key, 30, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Daniel Paul Key, 30, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Kailey Avery Larson, 27, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Kailey Avery Larson, 27, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Alexander Cole Lewis, 28, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Seth Michael Maclaren, 23, driving reckless, jail time 30 days (suspended 23 days), supervised probation 12 months, $500;
Larry Eugene Messick, 74, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $168.50;
Carter J. Mundt, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Barbara R. Palmer, 44, trespass with no property damage – does not remain when ordered to depart, $356.50;
Rebecca Ann Peck, 33, domestic battery, jail time 90 days (suspended 65 days, credit time 15 days), supervised probation 24 months, $187.50
Alex John Michael Pence, 22, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Daegan Scarlett Phoenix, 43, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Juan D. Rangle, 35, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Owen L. Ruklic, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Clayton J. Shepherd, 24, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Brock M. Shurtz, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
George Roger Slater, 49, fails to reduce speed upon approach of stationary emergency/police vehicle on one lane travel, $90;
Nathan J. Snodgrass, 41, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Natalie Starr Soyland, 56, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Michael Van Loon, 35, driving-fail to stop and/or yield from, $90;
Wade Alan Vanderstraeten, 60, driving-fail to stop and/or yield from, $90;
Barton Eric Yeager, 54, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $105.
Speeding:
Patrick Brannan, $158;
Kyle Lynn Dunning, 63, $155;
Griffin A. Ehnis, 21, $90;
Kyle Patrick Enneking, 37, $90;
Charles Edward Evans, 19, $155;
Natasha Hottmann, 28, $90;
Isaac Jonathan Hovet, 44, $90;
Alexander Lawrence Augusto Johnston, 20, $155;
Michael Todd Kumm, 46, $155;
Stefanie Brook Lancaster, 45, $93;
Steven Bradley Lane, 58, $155;
Troy Allan Lewis, 57, $90;
Michael John Ludin, 38, $90;
Loni Jean Martinson, 61, $90;
Toby Boyd Mays, 53, $155;
Jeremiah A. McKenzie, 30, $90;
Bruce Wayne Norman, 77, $93;
Taryn Kathleen Packer, 20, $90;
Daegan Scarlett Phoenix, 43, $155;
Kiely Mae Reed, 19, $90;
Alfonso Riobo, 63, $158;
Aleksander W. Rioux, 21, $90;
Christie Jo Sandberg, 49, $90;
Andrew Jonathan Seessel, 57, $155;
Dustin Lee Shaw, 28, $90:
Mona Lee Slichter, 56, $90;
Jamie Mae Struna, 46, $155;
Caleb Charles Vogel, 60, $90;
Tina Nalani Waggener, 47, $155;
Clinton Dean West, 38, $90;
Jeremy Scott Wolf, 38, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Austin Massey, $7,203.16, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Aug. 3, 2022.
City of Grangeville (Plaintiff), Patrick Hornbeck (Defendant), inclusive Does 1-10 (Defendant), claim granted in favor of City of Grangeville on Aug. 3, 2022.
Chapman Financial Services vs. Roberto J. Hernandez, $1,841.98, in favor of Chapman Financial Services on Aug. 5, 2022.
All unknown beneficiaries of the JOHN F. FILON, JR. LIVING TRUST (Defendant), all unknown owners, heirs, devisees, trustees, beneficiaries, and persons (Defendant), all unknown successor trustees of JOHN F. FILON, JR. LIVING TRUST (Defendant), John F. Filon III, as Administrator of the Estate of John F. Filon Jr. (Plaintiff), JOHN F. FILON, JR., as Trustee of the JOHN F. FILON, JR. LIVING TRUST (Defendant), default judgment in favor of John F. Filon III, as Administrator of the Estate of John F. Filon Jr. on July 28, 2022.
Robert Hvinden (Defendant) vs. Frank and Theresa Schmitz (Plaintiffs), default judgement in favor of Frank and Theresa Schmitz on Aug. 4, 2022.
Sheila Arnzen (Defendant), Dennis Baldus (estate of)(Defendant), Kimberly Ingram (Plaintiff), Michael Ingram (Plaintiff), default judgment in favor of Kimberly Ingram and Michael Ingram on Aug. 4, 2022.
Les Schwab Tire Center vs. Zachary J. Trombetta, $1,118.23, claim granted in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center on Aug. 4, 2022.
Divorces:
Crystal Rainbow Easom vs. Edward Lepur, Jr., petition granted on Aug. 3, 2022.
Jacob Leroy Linder vs. Suzan Kay Linder, petition granted on Aug. 3, 2022.
Debbie Ann Little vs. Gary Rae Little, petition granted on Aug. 3, 2022.
Marriages:
Heather Leann Lightfield and Adrian Zamora Leon, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Danielle Marie Reuter and Kristopher Patrick Long, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Noelle Victoria Uhlenkott and Camron Scott Lee Killmar, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Nicole LeeAnn Parks and Hayden Todd Hammer, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Ashlynn Shana Moore and Victorio Rhoades, Jr., both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Mindy Lynnl Fredrickson and Zachary David Hare, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Kyndahl Marie Ulmer of Kooskia, Idaho, and Jack Castel Bruner III, of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Geraldine Lumukso Jamito and John Steven Mingo, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
