Feb. 16-26, 2023
Tricia Lorraine Cook, 54, driving without privileges, $200;
Sharon D. Decker, 33, driving inattentive or careless, supervised probation 6 months, $200;
Sherri R. Dewey, 62, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, jail time 180 days (suspended 30 days, credit time 140 days) concurrent with another case, supervised probation 24 months, $197.50;
Sherri R. Dewey, 62, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 180 days (suspended 30 days, credit time 140 days) concurrent with another case, supervised probation 2 years, $197.50;
Brian D. Gibson, 48, F/G-wildlife-possess or transport wildlife improperly tagged, jail time 180 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Brian D. Gibson, 48, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 180 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Benjamin M. Gurthrie, 22, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended 118 days, credit time 2 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850.
John H. Hoisington, 66, driving-improper use of designated lane, $93;
Abigail M. Kyar, 22, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Tyler Kenneth Leaton, 19, tobacco or electronic cigarettes-unlawful for minor to possess, receive, purchase, use or consume, $74;
Barbara R. Palmer, 44, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Joshua Eugene Pfefferle, 33, motor carrier-over length violations, $276;
Timothy Michael Reed, 36, motor carrier-fail to obtain overweight or oversize permit, $226;
Rayna Jean Thomann, 18, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Eric J. Walston, 44, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Joshua Christian Whitesides, 40, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Michael D. Wren, 57, driving-fail to stop and/or yield from, $90.
Speeding:
Lauren Brooke Bobbit, 40, $155; Kenneth Wayne Carlson, 71, $90; Noah Maxwell Cohen, 40, $90; Tanner William Cox, 29, $155; Robert Nelson Duncan, 60, $90; Kenneth L. Dunn, 38, $90; Chrisholm Coons Grant, 24, $155; Costas D. Guzman, 26, $90; Kyle Leon Johnson, 57, $90; Zane Charles Laufenberg, 28, $90; Talon B. Meyer, 17, $90; Jeffrey Vernon Musser, 62, $158; Jake Anthony Souto, 22, $90; Hanna Yang Valentine, 19, $155; Bryan R. Wheeler, 34, $155; Derreck Wayne Wright, 33, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
CHS Inc. dba Primeland Cooperatives (Plaintiff) vs. Danielle R. Wauer (Defendant), Dave Wauer (Defendant), $78,159.37, default judgment in favor of CHS Inc. dba Primeland Cooperatives on Feb. 16, 2023.
CHS Inc. dba Primeland Cooperatives (Plaintiff) vs. Danielle R. Wauer (Defendant), Dave Wauer (Defendant), $78,159.37, default judgment in favor of CHS Inc. dba Primeland Cooperatives on Feb. 24, 2023.
Dan Gautney (Defendant) vs. Jason Wisdom dba Jay’s Plumbing (Plaintiff), $1,203.65, claim granted in favor of Jason Wisdom dba Jay’s Plumbing on Feb. 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.