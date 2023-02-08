Jan. 19-29, 2023
David L. Criss, 49, driving-following too closely, $90;
David L. Criss, 49, driving-speed, commercial vehicle 65 MPH speed limitations-5 or more axles and weight more than 26,000, $90;
Shamra C. Dewitt, 36, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $197.50;
Donald Lee Dorman, 64, F/G wildlife unlawful possession of, $840;
Judy Katherine Elliot, 66, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Barbara Migaud Garett, 77, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Brian Keith Gilgert, 59, controlled substance-possession of, $382.50;
Jeffrey Lynn Harelson, 60, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $140.50;
Tracy Bailey Holmes, 62, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Levi Joseph Bradly Jones, 21, fail to stop when emerging from alley, driveway or building, $90;
Kennedy Daniel Kovara, 22, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
Heidi L. Nikolai, 43, disturbing the peace, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Jacob Burton Osborne, 42, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 90 days (suspended 60 days, credit time 30 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Steven Palmer, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Andrew S. Patrick, 38, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Tristyn Bay Lee Perry Rohdes, 25, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Zaza Ramishvilli, 55, motor carrier-over weight (2,100-4,000 lbs.), $1,373;
Zaza Ramishvilli, 55, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $232;
Gary Francis Sarbacher, 69, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Gary Francis Sarbacher, 69, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Adam David Seyer, 45, vehicle lights, lenses or globes colored blue-restricted for police vehicles only, $67;
Samuel Thomas Smith, 20, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $165.50;
Bryan M. Stanley, 31, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Bryan M. Stanley, 31, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $1,000;
Eduard Sushinskiy, 22, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Earl Jerry Woodin, 52, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90.
Speeding:
Alicia May Brown, 35, $90; Joshua L. Clark, 23, $155; Kenneth L. Dunn, 38, $90; Yhan Gerardo Estrada, 18, $93; Tamara Kristin Hanson, 52, $90; Elliot James Hurley, 40, $158; Waycee Jae Irish, 20, $90; Brent A. Johnson, 57, $90; Kennedy Daniel Kovara, 22, $90; Aidan Morgan Moyes, 20, $90; William R. Oliver, 20, $155; Amelia Kay Patten, 32, $155; Brent Richard Pease, 58, $155; Scott C. Peters, 52, $93; James Donald Richter, 29, $93; Andrew Delmar Robb, 47, $158; Bryan M. Stanley, 31, $90; Karleen Kay Williams, 56, $90.
