Jan. 6 – 16, 2023
Daniel Lynn Adams, 35, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Joe Louis Aguayo, 31, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
James Scott Alldrin, 40, fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
James Scott Alldrin, 40, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Ian Allen Ashworth, 27, custodial interference, supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Loren Mae Cantrill, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $303;
Sonny Martin Cochran, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Dagoberta Mendez Cruz, 20, operate vehicle without a current or valid license, $307.50;
Kendra Anne Dinning, 29, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Benjamin Kent Evans, 57, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403;
Benjamin Kent Evans, 57, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Linda Kay Fleetwood, 76, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Angelo Elias Garcia, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Jason Andrew Godwin, 28, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Carter J. Hart, 27, F/G-wildlife-fail to produce wildlife or tag for inspection, $326;
Ginger J. Key, 55, parking or stopping violations on a two-way highway, $46.50;
Melissa Renae Lezcano, 41, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Melissa Renae Lezcano, 41, driving with expired license, $101;
Al James Mcpherson, 62, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Al James Mcpherson, 62, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Sheldon Michael Clem Nuxoll, 20, driving inattentive or careless, $230;
Aleah Faith Oldmouse, 27, driving inattentive or careless, $230;
Jenny Jean Osborn, 34, operating vehicle without liability insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), $200;
Robert C. Quarry, 57, F/G-violation of Fish and Game rules, proclamations and orders, $300;
Michael D. Schilling, 42, F/G-game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $300;
Patrick S. Small, 36, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Ed A. Stevenson, 83, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $67;
Logan C. Stover, 29, operate vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Melissa Thomas, 54, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Melissa Thomas, 54, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Rebekah Lace Warden, 34, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Richard Jacob Williams, 39, F/G-unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, supervised probation 12 months, $220;
Sky Lea Wilson, 26, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Eric B. Wright, 39, operate vehicle with Idaho suspension/revocation on valid out-of-state license, $$165.50.
Speeding:
Nathan L. Bafundi, 21, $90; Brockton Edward Bowman, 18, $90; Dagoberta Mendez Cruz, 20, $155; Joshua James Dennis, 32, $155; Larry Jay Drapeau, 79, $90; Tara Malek, 38, $90; Ryan Denis Pipal, 20, $155; Morris J. Sumrall, 64, $93; Jonathan C. Williams, 26, $90; Eric B. Wright, 39, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Camron Killmar (Plaintiff) vs. Lori Kuhns (Defendant), claim granted in favor of Camron Killmar on Jan. 6, 2023.
Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc. (Plaintiff) vs. Anita Maw Johnson, $1,986.37, in favor of Elk City Water and Sewer Association, Inc. on Jan. 6, 2023.
Kathleen Clary (Defendant) vs. Jefferson Capital Systems LLC (Plaintiff), $2,840.69, in favor of Jefferson Capital Systems LLC on Jan. 9, 2023.
Michael J. Bagdons (Defendant), Brandi M. Gehring (Defendant), Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (Plaintiff), $6,474.48, claim granted in favor of Ford Motor Credit Company LLC on Jan. 11, 2023.
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho (Plaintiff) vs. Nichole Lynn Fisher (Defendant), $6,947.18, in favor of Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho on Jan. 11, 2023.
Marriage:
Kristina Tressie Beckstead of Grangeville, Idaho and Duane Kienitz of White Bird, Idaho.
