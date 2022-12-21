Dec. 1 – 11, 2022
Jeffrey John Ahlers, 51, vehicle license plates-fail to display plates or stickers, $67;
John Anthony Borneman, 60, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Riley S. Farden, 23, F/G-wildlife-fail to stop and report at check station, $194;
Daniel Wade Finnell, 44, battery-domestic violence (FEL), jail time 30 days (determinate time 3 years, indeterminate time 5 years, penitentiary suspended), felony probation 5 years, $275.50;
Daniel E. Fitzgerald, 53, driving inattentive or careless (MIS), jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 34, officer-flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle (MIS), jail time 30 days (suspended 24 days, credit time 6 days), supervised probation 12 months, $250;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 34, vehicle insurance-(2nd or subsequent offense) fail to provide proof of insurance, $200;
Alison Marie Haskell, 37, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Brett M. Holland-Webb, 30, motor carrier-over weight (1-4,000 lbs.) exceed allowable gross loads, $81.50;
Shoshannah Hollon, 46, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Stanley R. Klecha, Jr., 70, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Casilyn Grace Larimer, 30, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Cody Brian Link, 20, children-injury to child (FEL), jail time 120 days (determinate time 3 years, indeterminate time 5 years, penitentiary suspended, work release), felony probation 5 years, $1,245.50;
Melinda R. Marble, 34, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $603;
Yuriy Vasilyevich Radetskiy, 67, motor carrier-over length violations, $279;
Kyler G. Schroeder, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $490.50;
Dustin Tate Stillwaugh, 22, F/G-wildlife-fail to stop and report at check station, $191;
Melisa Dawn Thomas, 54, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Burl Angus Thompson, 29, traffic control devises-fail to obey, $90;
Derek A. Troyer, 22, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $134.50;
Bruce Allen Tuning, 65, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10.
Speeding:
Rex Joseph Allen, 33, $90;
Jacqueline Mare Allison, 19, $155;
Mason Lee Benoit, 17, $155;
Stephanie J. Bonney, 53, $90;
Stanton Paul Boyer, 57, $90;
Ronald Edward Carter, 35, $155;
Nicole Sabina Dossey, 39, $90;
Jared L. Eldridge, 28, $90;
Rebecca Linn Faulkner, 49, $90;
Kylie Marie Fly, 34, $90;
Paul Alan Greenfield, 60, $90;
Audrey Lynn Gumm, 36, $155;
William F. Hynes, 41, $90;
Mohamed Abubukar Jabril, 19, $90;
Gary James Keller, 61, $90;
Kaylin K. Lilly, 24, $90;
Edith Day Love, 62, $158;
Nickolas Isaiah Lujan, 19, $155;
Joseph K.A. McLaughlin, 41, $90;
Samuel Asher Mcphee, 38, $155;
Seth Adam Nims, 23, $155;
Noel Pedrazza, 26, $155;
Kipp Ruth Powell, 61, $155;
Zachary R.C. Ray, 27, $158;
Fisher Liam Ries, 23, $93;
Terry John Saba, 66, $90;
Carter Wayne Schroeder, 20, $90;
Timothy C. Smiley, 66, $90;
Justin David Wall, 26, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
John Xavier Geis (Plaintiff), Lori Dawn Haugen (Plaintiff), heirs, devisees and unknown claimants (Defendant), JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (Defendant), Aleca Renee Manning (Defendant), Kimberley Fiona Manning (Defendant), Mavis H. Manning (Defendant), Stephen Scott Manning (Defendant), Ian R. McClendon (Plaintiff) and Shari Lynn Smith (Plaintiff), default judgment in favor of John Xavier Geis, Lori Dawn Haugen, Ian R. McClendon and Shari Lynn Smith on Dec. 2, 2022.
Dash Allbright vs. Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.A., $1,714.77, default judgment in favor of Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.A. on Dec. 7, 2022.
Andrea Decker vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc., $4,880.48, default judgment in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2022.
Mark Burke vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $1,511.04, default judgment in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on Dec. 8, 2022.
