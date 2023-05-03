April 13–23, 2023
Brett A. Adams, 57, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Duane David Arnold, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Amos Bartlow, 32, F/G-fail to comply with mandatory check requirements or return unused tags, $136;
Joleen Marie Briden, 45, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 60 days (suspended; credit time 4 days), supervised probation 364 days, $597.50;
Benjamin J. Dickson, 38, fail to register annually, $67;
Darion Jon Halbert, 26, operate vehicle without a current or valid driver’s license, $307.50;
Brett B. Hayball, 51, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Gretchen Ann Hayball, 45, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Stacia Hewlett, 59, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time (determinate 18 months, indeterminate 18 months, penitentiary suspended, felony probation 364 days, $770.50;
Jordan R. Hines, 25, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time (determinate 18 months, indeterminate 18 months, credit time 45 days, $285.50;
Jordan R. Hines, 25, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Jayce E. Bradly Huling, 23, children-injury to child, jail time 30 days (suspended 20 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Thomas G. Igo, 78, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Levi Joseph Bradly Jones, 21, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Atticus Taylor Krupp, 18, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Atticus Taylor Krupp, 18, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Devon Reachele Leonard, 29, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Adam Maglin-Ravertz, 41, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Adam Maglin-Ravertz, 41, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Michael Carl McReynolds, 34, driving without privileges, jail time 7 days, credit time 7 days, $172.50;
Uriel Miranda Rios, 26, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $276;
Nathan John Mullen, 26, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $276;
Wesley Owen Weeks, 44, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $67;
Amber Faustine Yeaman, 43, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400.
Speeding:
Jason Joseph Bentley, 38, $155; Jacob Gordon Campbell, 18, $155; Cindy M. Castellon, 18, $158; Thomas George Codiana, 58, $158; Emeline Maud Crozier, 32, $155; Samuel Edward Dowell, 43, $155; Cambel Jordan Everitt, 20, $90; Justine Kay Fry, 30, $90; Adam David Goicoa, 46, $90; Elizabeth A. Goldsmith, 47, $90; Ketra Savannah Siuce Hale, 32, $158; Tommy Lee Hendrix, 45, $155; Clark Robert Hensley, 32, $90; Siobhan Mayreed Inch, 21, $90; Atticus Taylor Krupp, 18, $155; Tammy A. Landry, 59, $90; Calvin M. Meyer, 23, $90; Charles E. Plager, 49, $155; Joseph Armstrong Rupe, 38, $90; Jacob Ryan Smitchger, 22, $90; Blake Ryan Tannahill, 28, $155; Ethan James Thompson, 17, $90.
