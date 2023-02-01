Jeremy Ryan Clemens, 21, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Ariya Erin Darwish, 21, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, driving with expired license, $101;
Linda Kay Fleetwood, 76, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Savannah Rose Holland, 22, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Matthew James Leonard, 24, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Matthew James Leonard, 24, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Barbara R. Palmer, 44, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Barbara R. Palmer, 44, vehicle equipment-fender, covers and mudflaps-violation, $67;
Barbara R. Palmer, 44, vehicle equipment-modify exhaust system to increase noise, $67;
Barbara R. Palmer, 44, driver’s license-fail to give notice of change of address or name, $67;
Daniel A. Parker, 51, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Cody Marcus Rivera, 25, traffic control devices-pedestrian fails to obey green signal, $90;
Justin Paul Runyun, 45, malicious injury to property, jail time 364 days (suspended 205, credit time 159 days), supervised probation, 24 months, $245.50;
Garrett Lee Salvadore, 28, driver’s license-fail to give notice of change of address or name, $67;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 44, vehicle tail lamp violation of requirements, $67;
Tracy A. Temple, 54, driving without privileges, $230;
Bryce A. Wathan, 34, driving-stop sign-fail to stop and/or yield, $90.
John Bosco Alvizo Ariola, 26, $90; Jeremy Ryan Clemens, 21, $90; Aimee V. Cominotti, 41, $90; Ariya Erin Darwish, 21, $90; Yhan Gerardo Estrada, 18, $93; Nicholas Donald Hardy, 21, $155; Derrin James Holland, 22, $90; Maya Diane Murphy, 21, $90; Vern Bernard Offt, 58, $155; Nathaniel Ty Trachimowicz, 21, $90; Karleen Kay Williams, 56, $90.
