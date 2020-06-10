5/21/2020 TO 5/31/2020
Brian David Ball, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Martin J. Bradbury, 55, Driving-Following too Closely, $93;
Rafael Camargo Ortuno, 45, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Wade Curtis Chaney, 65, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $403;
Dakota J. Cutler, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $489.50;
Kaden Pieter Degroot, 15, Vehicle Lights, Lenses or Globes Colored Blue-Restricted for Police Vehicles Only, $67;
Singh Dham Harpreet Singh, 30, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Deandre M. Grazier, 24, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jonathan H. Gross, 26, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $104;
Cathy L. Lawton, 51, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $93;
Edward Lee McCall, 46, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $263;
Devin T. Mclean, 23, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Devin T. Mclean, 23, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Lucy L. Medicine Elk, 42, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Lucy L. Medicine Elk, 42, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Driving-Turning Movements and Required Signals-Failure to Signal 100’ Before Turning, $90;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
James R. Peck, 67, Unlawful Fishing, $500;
Alicia Mae Reuben, 19, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Amelia Beatrice Samuels, 38, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Heather N. Smith, 35, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jerry Wilson, 63, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Speeding: Barry Mark Allman, 51, $155; Jedin Allen Brown, 22, $90; Kevin Ellis Burdette, 55, $90; Heather Marie Burgess, 25, $93; Theodore George Burton, 64, $90; Jadon Michael Cardin, 19, $158; David Michael Cason, 29, $90; Rachel Elizabeth Chmelik, 19, $90; Daniel Allen Everson, 57, $90; Kyle Scott Freedman, 37, $155; Nickolas Lee Gray, 40, $90; Wyatt John Hayden, 26, $90; Ryan Glenn Herman, 35, $158; Robert Allen Hood, 22, $93; Sebastian Arthur Johnson, 20, $90; Jesse E. Jones, 38, $90; Daniel Lee Kaler, 32, $90; Alan Paul Lamb, 67, $158; Fielding Allen Langford, 19, $90; Alex Mathew Lentz, 20, $155; Jeffrey Shawn Magart, 34, $90; Vanessa Marie Oelke, 35, $90; Jared Michael Pabawena, 23, $93; Carson James Poertner, 24, $155; Joshua Owen Reed, 46, $155; Alicia Mae Reuben, 19, $90; Deana Lee Rowe, 65, $155; Martin Scott Skjordahl, 52, $90; Christopher David Smith, 28, $93; Karen A. Uhlenkott, 71, $90; Michael Todd Wallace, 48, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Midland Credit Management, Inc. VS. Tammy J. Flechsing, $1,702.51, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc., May 26, 2020.
-Idaho Industrial Commission VS. James M. Mozingo and Jim Mozingo Logging LLC., $5,075, in favor of Idaho Industrial Commission, May 27, 2020.
-Midland Funding LLC. VS. Lee Marshall, $1,447.46, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., May 29, 2020.
