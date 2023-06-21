June 1–11, 2023
Justin Ames, 30, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Jerome Ellis Anderson, 34, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403;
Jerome Ellis Anderson, 34, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
David W. Bartlett, 52, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Leon Patrick Bennett, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $489.50;
Michelle A. Black, 59, accident-driver fails to give immediate notice, $357.50;
Kolton Clark Branstetter, 19, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $457.50;
William J. Carman, 60, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
William J. Carman, 60, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Morgan Amelia Click, 18, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
James Dalbert Fagan, 79, driving-speed exceeds school zone speed limit, $159.50;
Daniel Joseph Finn, 44, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Daniel Joseph Finn, 44, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
William Arthur Gibler, 66, driving-improper changing of lanes, $90;
Jerry Brent Gillette, 72, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Tiffany Ann Marie Gilmore, 37, driving-following too closely, $90;
Billy Jay Goodrich, 64, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Michael Girard Griffith, 53, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $287.50;
Christopher Jon Imel, 45, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $257.50;
Paul Ryan Johnson, 41, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Paul Ryan Johnson, 41, accident-driver fails to give immediate notice, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Adam Maglin-Ravetz, 42, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended 110 days), driver’s license suspended 1 year, supervised probation 364 days, $850;
Jason Benjamin Malczyk, 45, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Tod Neumann, 63, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Alicia Grace Panzer, 23, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Michael James Parker, III, 20, driving under the influence-under age 21, driver’s license suspended 1 year, $850;
Michael R. Peel, 56, accident-fail to give immediate notice, $200;
Joseph D. Robinett, 22, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Donald Willes Schow, 62, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Ladd Frederick Schubert, 19, driving-improper use of designated lane, $90;
Stacy William Smisek, 57, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $168.50;
Savanah L. Sprute, 29, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Thomas E. Squires, 70, malicious injury by placing debris on public or private property, $206.50;
Dawit B. Techane, 47, motor carrier-trailer or semitrailer-over length violations, $279;
Ashlie R. Tipton, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Daylon Albert Walls, 27, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended 118 days, credit time 2 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Blaine Lee Winsett, 25, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended 118 days, credit time 2 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Bennie N. York, 84, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended) driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $4,607.25.
Speeding:
Sherry May Benner, 66, $155; Scott Mathew Blodgett, 44, $93; Thomas A. Carvajal, 33, $90; Christopher Robert Cawley, 44, $155; Clancy R. Compton, 41, $155; Theresa A. Creber, 63, $90; Amber Dannette Deane, 65, Kathryn M. Farnsworth, 56, $93; Aaron Frank, 73, $90; William Arthur Gibler, 66, $155; Susan Lynne Halverson, 77, $155; Markay Leo Hamblin, 60, $90; Kyle Austin Hamm, 32, $155; Kelsey Arlene Hanning, 41, $90; Zachary Tyler Jenkins, 23, $93; Karel Paul Kaiser, 29, $90; Joshua Brian Kreider, 21, $90; Henry Clay Lavigne, 69, $93; Jordan Lyn Moos, 21, $155; Heather Ann Paulsen, 43, $155; Jerry Wayne Riley, 61, $93; Donald Truman Root, 48, $93; Mitchell Ellis Vawter, 21, $93.
Disposition:
Frank J. Giudice (plaintiff) vs. Destiny McConnell (defendant), James McConnell (defendant), claim granted in favor of Frank J. Giudice on June 6, 2023.
Divorce:
Dustin Ryan Routh vs. Jennifer Delorise Routh, petition granted on June 1, 2023.
Marriages:
Vicki Ann Latimer and John William Burkenbine both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Mellisa K. Robinson and Timothy B. Lee both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Shelby Paige Armstrong and James Alan Boothe both of Elk City, Idaho.
Kaylene Maxine Hanes and Bailey Allan Christopherson both of West Valley City, Utah.
Brittany Janene Alley and Cody James Brumett both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Rebecca Jo Massey and Jeffery Kendal Bigbey both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Kaliska Jo-Ann Miller of Lewiston, Idaho and David Frank Palmaymesa of Grangeville, Idaho.
Cheryl Alyse Gehring of Cottonwood, Idaho and Clayton Timothy Schumacher of Kamiah, Idaho.
