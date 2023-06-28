June 8 – 18, 2023
Stacy Marie Broncheau, 45, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Robert Brown, 37, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Waylon Willard Brown, 45, driving without privileges, $200;
Waylon Willard Brown, 45, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Waylon Willard Brown, 45, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Dave Conley Freeman, 51, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Dave Conley Freeman, 51, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Lawrence Richard Heavirland, 76, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Lawrence Richard Heavirland, 76, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Kari Marie Holman, 42, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Chad Franklin Hopkins, 52, F/G-using dogs to kill, pursue or take big game animals, $136;
Fanta D. Joba, 61, motor carrier-over length violations, $276;
Thadeus Brandon Koontz, 47, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Rasim Malic, 31, driving inattentive or careless, $200;
Asher Christopher Martin, 46, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Damian Christopher Mathis-Nace, 46, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Damian Christopher Mathis-Nace, 46, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Lyle R. McCoy, 61, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Cole Jacob Perrigo, 32, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Kayleigh Milagro Philippi, 19, driving-following too closely, $90;
Lee H. Phillips, 39, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Lee H. Phillips, 39, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Christopher R. Simkalo, 35, violation of restricted driver’s license, $101;
Samuel David Sturmer, 23, vehicle head lamps required, $70;
Samuel David Sturmer, 23, vehicle tail lamp violation requirements, $70;
Samuel David Sturmer, 23, motorcycle endorsement violation, $101;
Samuel David Sturmer, 23, driving-fail to stop and or yield from, $90;
Carter Michael Verdegan, 22, fail to vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Carter Michael Verdegan, 22, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Tristan James Wall, 19, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Tristan James Wall, 19, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Suzanne B. Weiner, 24, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Suzanne B. Weiner, 24, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Karl Eric White, 61, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400.
Speeding:
William John Boardman, 64, $90; Thomas J. Boroner, 30, $90; Stacy Marie Broncheau, 45, $90; Robert Brown, 37, $93; Demitrios Anthony Castoro, 26, $155; Kathy A. Cobbs, 62, $158; Donald Clifford Coleman, 43, $90; Amiyah Wihelmina Davis, 24, $155; Pat Edward Deland, 55, $90; Marshall George Dumas, 27, $90; Alexander J. Frei, 38, $155; Laura Theresa Hyland, 45, $155; Christopher Joel Johnson, 39, $90; Elli Ann Kiselica, 31, $90; Thadeus Brandon Koontz, 47, $93; Henry E. Kulczyk, 70, $155; Stanley Lawrence, 45, $155; Nayeli Macias-Lopez, 31, $90; Asher Christopher Martin, 46, $90; James Allen Mccarty, 67, $90; Linda Eilleen Merklin, 68, $90; Michael James Moreland, 35, $155; Steven Boyd Nelson, 60, $155; Cole Jacob Perrigo, 32, $155; Kristopher Victor Pesci, 32, $90; Kayleigh Milagro Philippi, 19, $90; Jordan Taylor Roberts, 34, $90; Jason Mathew Robinson, 43, $155; Faith Grace Roy, 24, $90; Christopher Jason Sams, 50, $155; Bobbie Dean Smith, 76, $90; Jacob Wayne Theule, 39, $90; Kirk Charles Whittig, 47, $93; Randi Janelle Wichman, 27, $155; Brooke Cristine Williams, 26, $93; Jessica Williams, 38, $90; Tyler Lee Thomas Woodward, 20, $158.
Dispositions:
Gerrad P. James (defendant) vs. Nail and Sons Well Drilling, LLC, $47,304.82, claim granted in favor of Nail and Sons Well Drilling, LLC on June 8, 2023.
Automated Accounts Inc. (plaintiff) vs. Natalie Baker (defendant), $1,813.65, claimed granted in favor of Automated Accounts Inc. on June 15, 2023.
Divorce:
Dustin Ryan Routh vs. Jennifer Delorise Routh, petition granted on June 1, 2023.
Marriages:
Vicki Ann Latimer and John William Burkenbine both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Mellisa K. Robinson and Timothy B. Lee both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Shelby Paige Armstrong and James Alan Boothe both of Elk City, Idaho.
Kaylene Maxine Hanes and Bailey Allan Christopherson both of West Valley City, Utah.
Brittany Janene Alley and Cody James Brumett both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Rebecca Jo Massey and Jeffery Kendal Bigbey both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Kaliska Jo-Ann Miller of Lewiston, Idaho and David Frank Palmaymesa of Grangeville, Idaho.
Cheryl Alyse Gehring of Cottonwood, Idaho and Clayton Timothy Schumacher of Kamiah, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.