July 6 – 16, 2023
Phylicia C. Adams, 37, controlled substance-possession of, $382.50;
Cresceniano Ahuelican Hernandez, 24, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $310.50;
Cresceniano Ahuelican Hernandez, 24, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Justin J. Biebow, 23, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 166 days, credit time 14 days), driver’s license suspended 365 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Justin J. Biebow, 23, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 180 days (suspended 166 days, credit time 14 days), $200;
Mary Anne Blair, 33, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), jail time 22 days (credit time 22 days), $157.50;
Robert Eldon M. Harris, 56, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $307;
Preston David Havsgaard, 24, driving inattentive or careless, supervised probation 6 months, $169.50;
Ami Hirchert, 47, assault (MIS), jail time 60 days (suspended 54 days, credit time 6 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Shane Joseph Horrocks, 35, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $400;
Anjeldon K. Kent, 19, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Brad Lockart, disturbing the peace, jail time 20 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $200;
Maeli Lopez Hernandez, 37, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Johnson A. Marietta, 40, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Johnson A. Marietta, 40, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, $200;
Randy Dale Mathis, 40, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Randy Dale Mathis, 40, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Randy Dale Mathis, 40, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Randy Dale Mathis, 40, driving-backing unsafe, $90;
Shannon Rose Nelson, 51, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance (2nd or subsequent), $200;
Shannon Rose Nelson, 51, driving without privileges, $200;
John Hugh Oneil, 83, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
John Hugh Oneil, 83, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Pauline J. Pavese, 45, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Pauline J. Pavese, 45, driving inattentive or careless, $200;
Jamie L. Russell, 68, dogs, cats, animals running at large, $72;
Marty D. Sanford, 47, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Marty D. Sanford, 47, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Marty D. Sanford, 47, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Randy Glen Schellhous, 53, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Christy A. Schulte, 65, driving-turning left and failing to yield to right of way, $90;
Logan B. Searle, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Logan B. Searle, 21, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Logan B. Searle, 21, failure to appear for misdemeanor citation, $200;
Erik D. Shogren, 50, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 60 days (suspended 32 days, credit time 28 days), supervised probation 12 months, $529.95;
Jack Larry Stewart, 56, motorcycle-fail to attain (M) endorsement driver’s license, $101;
Dylen Wayne Taphorn, 25, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Dylen Wayne Taphorn, 25, fail to carry vehicle insurance in vehicle, $67.
Speeding:
Ryder Thomas Bordner, 18, $90; Steven David Cook, 55, $90; Tamera Ann Cundall, 59, $155; Jason A. Dolloph, 48, $158; Cameron Michael East, 21, $90; Michael D. Erickson, 54, $155; Reya Camellia Fore, 23, $155; Emily B. Free, 24, $155; John P. Gibbons, 50, $155; Sara Marie Griffith, 35, $90; Jacob Kramer Grinde, 24, $155; Robert Steadman Hamm, 70, $90; Patrick Joseph Hendricks, 46, $90; Jared Eugene Knudson, 51, $90; Eric Bradford Larson, 36, $93; Dylan Tyler Lessig, 24, $155; Matthew Lippman, 43, $90; Shanoa M. Locklear, 26, $155; Rasim Malic, 32, $155; Evan Tyler May, 25, $90; William E. Motley, 61, $155; Peter Bennight Nielsen, 44, $191.50; Jenny Osborn, 35, $93; Samuel Joseph Patterson, 25, $90; Benjamin David Phillips, 36, $155; Sarah Noreen Reardon, 37, $90; Robert Evan Ritchie, 58, $90; Rhett G. Roberts, 46, $155; Crystal G. Rodgers, 47, $155; Trevor Chase Mychal Wallace, 21, $93; James Wallace Wheeler, 19, $155; Steven Brian Wilkins, 55, $90; Kimberly A. Windsor, 48, $155; Oscar Zamora Zamora, 46, $90.
Divorces:
Brendon C. Hansen vs. Morgan Ashley Hansen, petition granted on July 14, 2023.
Daniel Osborne vs. Margaret Osborne, petition granted on July 13, 2023.
Joseph O’Leary vs. Sharon O’Leary, petition granted on July 13, 2023.
Angela L. Wheeler vs. Daniel A. Wheeler, petition granted on July 12, 2023.
Daniel E. Olson vs. Molly W. Olson, default judgment on July 12, 2023.
Kelsey Jade Summers vs. Mac Draven Joe Summers, petition granted on July 6, 2023.
