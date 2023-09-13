Aug. 24 – Sept. 3, 2023
Naomi Starr Damery, 20, fail to obey traffic control devices $93;
Dustin Edison, 42, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
William C. Haddock, 67, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
William C. Haddock, 67, driving-backing unsafe, $90;
Gunner Ray Hankel, 19, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Gunner Ray Hankel, 19, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Dillon James Johnson, 23, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Ginger J. Key, 56, alcoholic beverage-unlawful transportation by driver, $287.50;
Ginger J. Key, 56, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $297.50;
Ginger J. Key, 56, drug paraphernalia-use or posses with intent to use, $297.50;
Ginger J. Key, 56, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, $257.50;
Patricia Ann Latch, 69, operation of motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $131.50;
Jakob Daniel Layman, 25, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Lisa J. Lorfing, 39, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
John S. Mccabe, 81, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Lewis William Meisner, 41, unlawful driving on highways laned for traffic, $90;
Sarah L. Painter, 29, battery-actual, intentional and unlawful touching or striking of another against their will, jail time 60 days (suspended 50 days, credit time 10 days), supervised probation 12 months, concurrent with another case, $172.50;
Sarah L. Painter, 29, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 60 days (suspended 50 days, credit time 10 days), supervised probation 12 months, concurrent with another case, $157.50;
Elizabeth M. Pence, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $387.50;
Lane Walker Rassmussen, 26, vehicle registration-fail to sign registration card, $70;
John Edward Sexton, 30, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Patrick K. Shipley, 67, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Adam Jerry Vanvleet, 40, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Luke Allen Zeida, 31, fail to register vehicle annually, $67.
Speeding:
Edmund R. Baker, 50, $155; Bowen R. Bell, 46, $155; Debbie K. Bentz, 66, $90; Katherine M. Coveyou, 37, $155; Zachary Earll, 34, $155; Ivy Renee Foster, 48, $93; Dennis Marvin Garner, 70, $155; Chase Thunder Hawk, 22, $155; Linden Drew Henckel, 17, $93; Jared Martell Holland, 49, $158; Dillon James Johnson, 23, $90; Barry John Kolbe, 59, $90; Dori Colleen Kummerfeld, 50, $155; Lewis William Meisner, 41, $90; Cody Michael Moore, 22, $93; Logan W. Mossman, 19, $155; Dan Eric Peterman, 48, $90; Kyler Jace Riner, 21, $90; Christian Lee Rohloff, 32, $155; Thomas William Ryerson, 64, $90; Shane T. Skiff, 21, $90; James A. Souders, 67, $90; Marlene R. Stein, 70, $155; Roger William Swanstrom, 70, $158; Colton James Thompson, 16, $155; Adam Jerry Vanvleet, 40, $90; Nicholas C. Watson, 37, $90.
Divorces:
Andrea D. Layne vs. Douglas L. Layne, petition granted on Aug. 31, 2023.
Jamie Danielle Hyles vs. Andrew Marshall Schweitzer, petition granted on Sept. 1, 2023.
