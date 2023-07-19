June 29–July 9, 2023
Cresceniano Ahuelican Hernandez, 24, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operator’s license, $310.50;
Cresceniano Ahuelican Hernandez, 24, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Mary Anne Blair, 33, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance (2nd or subsequent offense), jail time 22 days (credit time 22 days), $157.50;
Kevin Douglas Brown, 47, dog at large, $72;
Kevin Douglas Brown, 47, fail to license dog, $72;
Stephan William Chivers, 21, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 60 days (suspended 58 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 12 months, $403;
Stephan William Chivers, 21, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 60 days (suspended 58 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 12 months, $400;
Robert Eldon M. Harris, 56, vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped, $307;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 46, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Cody R. Lopeman, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Cody C. Perry, 41, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $950;
Gurchain Singh, 33, vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50.
Speeding:
Phillipe W. Beauchemin, 66, $155; Manuel Allen Guzman, 24, $90; Jared Thomison Hagar, 40, $90; Jeffrey Charles Hagemeier, 46, $90; Erik S. Hamm, 59, $90; Bryan Austin Hammel, 24, $90; James C. Harrold, 61, $90; Patrick Joseph Hendricks, 46, $90; Jarad Eugene Knudson, 51, $90; Diana M. Mcintire, 66, $158; Hanna Newbill, 44, $90; Samuel Joseph Patterson, 25, $90; Cole Patrick Seiler, 19, $90; Tyson Rob Stowers, 35, $90; Montana Lin Troyer, 27, $93; Kenneth John White, 42, $90; Eric Christian Wilson, 32, $188.50.
Divorces:
Kelsey Jade Summers vs. Mac Draven Joe Summers, petition granted on July 6, 2023.
Douglas E. Robinett vs. Lisa A. Robinett, petition granted on July 5, 2023.
Marriages:
Gabriella Elizabeth Gates and Josiah Michael Heath both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Nina TeddiJo Byler of Kooskia, Idaho and Derek Ray Graber of Kamiah, Idaho.
Frances Marie Glatfelder and Jim Lee Meadors both of White Bird, Idaho.
Lotus Ophelia Harper and Chase R. Alford both of Riggins, Idaho.
