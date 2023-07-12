June 22 – July 2, 2023
Jeremey C. Adkison, 41, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Jeremey C. Adkison, 41, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Jeremey C. Adkison, 41, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jeremey C. Adkison, 41, fictitious display of vehicle plate or registration card, $155;
William A. Ashton, 55, domestic battery, jail time 60 days (suspended 44 days, credit time 16 days), supervised probation 12 months, $250;
Shavon M. Bullock, 35, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Jesse J. Cunningham, 28, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 180 days (suspended 90 days, credit time 61 days), supervised probation 24 months, concurrent with another case, $182.50;
Jesse J. Cunningham, 28, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 180 days (suspended 90 days, credit time 61 days), supervised probation 24 months, concurrent with another case, $157.50;
John Henry Eller, 49, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 24 days (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 12 days), felony probation 3 years, concurrent with another case, $382.50;
John Henry Eller, 49, trespass-fail to depart, jail time 24 days (credit time 12 days), concurrent with another case, $300;
Ronald Emerson, III, 40, child sexually exploitive material willfully possess or access by any means, jail determinate time 2 years, indeterminate time 3 years, credit time 64 days, concurrent with another case, $545.50;
Ronald Emerson, III, 40, child sexually exploitive material willfully possess or access by any means, jail determinate time 2 years, indeterminate time 3 years, credit time 64 days, concurrent with another case;
Michael L. Fignani, 31, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Christine Ann Getchell, 39, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Christine Ann Getchell, 39, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Tyler Michael Goodwin, 20, F/G-possession of more than one game fish outside of established length requirements, $136;
Joslyn Marie Graham, 19, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Joslyn Marie Graham, 19, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Timothy J. Hadley, 47, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 46, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Taylor Huntley, 41, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Taylor Huntley, 41, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Deon Leslie Jonutz, 62, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Anjeldon K. Kent, 19, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Sean Arthur P. Lamere, 28, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $865;
Melissa A. Low, 40, F/G-unlawful fishing, $190;
Alexander Martinez, 31, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Chloe E. Nesler, 25, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403;
Chloe E. Nesler, 25, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Scott A. Nunnally, 23, F/G-fish without a license, $216;
Clifford E. Parver, 91, driving inattentive or careless, $203;
Kenzie Ann Reese, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Jesus Romero Ponce, 41, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Troy Robert Sallee, 58, fictitious display of vehicle plate or registration card, $115;
Richard Andrew Sieger, 55, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Benjamin O. Tracy, 20, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Mark R. Wheeles, 59, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Isaac Jacob White, 25, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
David Peter Whitney, 43, F/G-unlawful fishing, supervised probation 12 months, $218;
David Peter Whitney, 43, F/G-unlawful fishing, $250;
Larry Ann Wilcock, 58, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Lex Blaze Wilson, 16, tobacco or electronic cigarettes-unlawful for minor to use, possess, receive, use or consume, $74;
Lex Blaze Wilson, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50.
Speeding:
Ondraya Hermina Marie Barker, 17, $158; Donna Kay Bierut, 60, $93; Brianna M. Chrisman Campbell, 30, $90; Rachel Melissa Carrilo, 29, $155; Aimee Jo Cox, 33, $90; Bryan Austin Hammel, 24, $90; Kerry John Hosken, 42, $158; Brand Alan Loney, 49, $155; Elizabeth Martinez, 41, $155; Luna Wonder Mccusker, 18, $93; Thaddeus Henryk Mostowtt, 36, $93; Bonita Jean Oatman, 66, $155; Robert J. Romash, 54, $158; Jesus Romero Ponce, 41, $158; Randy Glen Schellhous, 53, $158; Heinz Karl Sodamin, 78, $90; Marcus R. D. Stewart, 28, $93; Benjamin O. Tracy, 20, $90; Jolina Maria Wright, 44, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Action Collection Service, Inc. (plaintiff) vs. Timothy A. Marsala, $13,506.20, claim granted in favor of Action Collection Service, Inc. and Nathan B. Thomas (Attorney of Record) on June 23, 2023.
Automated Accounts, Inc. (plaintiff) vs. George Glassman (defendant), $3,439.79, claim granted in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on June 23, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.