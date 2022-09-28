Sept. 8 – 18, 2022
Andy William Beckford, 31, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Harold T. Buhler, 61, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Harold T. Buhler, 61, vehicle-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Mary Ellen Daily, 59, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Kevin Don Irby, 46, false information provided to an officer, government agencies or specified professionals, jail time 16 day (credit time 16 days), $200;
Kevin Don Irby, 46, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $200;
Kevin Don Irby, 46, driver’s license-violation of restricted license, $101;
Ryan K. Johnson, 54, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 145 days, credit time 1 day), driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 24 months, $1,200;
Daniel Paul Key, 30, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
Daniel Paul Key, 30, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Kelly Jack King, 45, disturbing the peace, $268.50;
Jon M. Lawrence, 54, motor carrier overweight (1-4,000 lbs)-exceed allowable gross loads, $71.50;
Tyler F. Lawrence, 23, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Donald G. Lorenzen, 69, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Michael C. Medley, 64, boating violation-fail to have registration certificate and/or vessel number, $72;
Anthony Louis Morreale, 41, arson III-burn real, personal property or forest land, jail time 3 years (determinate time 2 years, indeterminate time 1 year, credit time 31 days), penitentiary suspended, felony probation 2 years, $245.50;
Jason R. Sears, 38, domestic violence-violation of protection order, jail time 180 days (suspended 150 days, credit time 3 days), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Jason R. Sears, 38, telephone-use to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten (MIS), jail time 180 days (suspended 150 days, credit time 3 days), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Kenneth J. Smith, 62, property-malicious injury by placing debris on public or private property, $206.50;
Jayden Conner Sonnen, 20, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Casey Michael Stuivenga, 40, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Eric Jon Swanson, 36, fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Zachary Lee Underwood, 33, driving under the influence (found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years) (FEL), jail time 4 years (determinate time 2 years, indeterminate time 2 years, credit time 4 days), driver’s license suspended 3 years, concurrent case, $290.50;
Zachary Lee Underwood, 33, driving under the influence (found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years) (FEL), jail time 4 years (determinate time 2 years, indeterminate time 2 years, credit time 33 days), driver’s license suspended 3 years, concurrent case, $290.50;
John Joseph Utz, 71, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
John Joseph Utz, 71, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Corbin Avery Vaughn, 24, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Caleb John Allen Whitaker, 28, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Isaac Edword Zedwick, 22, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50.
Speeding:
Peter James Avolio, 56, $155;
Gary Jon Bird, 53, $90;
Reginald Brinkley, 40, $158;
Harold T. Buhler, 61, $90;
Sean M. Connor, 56, $90;
Caleb U. Crum, 18, $155;
Damon Duane Cummings, 47, $90;
Bradley Erik Fillis, 21, $158;
Margaret Mary Fisk, 35, $155;
Erin Lynn Good, 41, $90;
Ketra Savannah Siuce Hale, 32, $90;
Deborah J. Hays, 65, $90;
John Michael Howard, 70, $90;
Andrew Easton Jacobson, 39, $90;
Wyatt R. Johnson, 24, $90;
Shanna D. Logsdon, 51, $90;
Daniel Joseph Lowrey, 35, $155;
Benton Kyle Mckenzie, 59, $155;
Alysia Kendra Nafsinger, 34, $90;
Richard Eberhardt Peters, 59, $155;
Riley Gerad Poxleitner, 23, $90;
Tony L. Rogers, 37, $90;
Kevin David Schaper, 48, $90;
Kade A. Schiller, 18, $155;
Ralph H. Shepard, III, 44, $155;
Logan John P. Shockey, 20, $90;
Julie Kathryn Simmons, 57, $93;
Tami A. Snarr, 48, $155;
Robert Wayne Turner, 52, $90;
Corbin Avery Vaughn, 24, $90;
Anthony Raymond Vigil, 50, $158;
Brian T. Webster, 45, $90;
Isaac Edword Zedwick, 22, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Stephen Powers, $3,228.54, claim granted in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc. on Sept. 14, 2022.
Action Collection Service Inc. vs. David Kretschmer, $1,728.59, claim granted in favor of Action Collection Service Inc. on Sept. 14, 2022.
Divorce:
Jack Ray Marek vs. Jennifer Della Marek, petition granted on Sept. 14, 2022.
Marriage:
Christi Lynn Bentley and Richard Allen Johnson, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
