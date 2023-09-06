Aug. 17 – 27, 2023
Alaina M. Armstrong, 40, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 37 days (credit time 37 days), felony probation 3 years, $285.50;
Larry J. Bergman, 60, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $93;
Justin D. Brannan, 40, assault or battery upon certain personnel-aggravated enhancement (FEL), jail time (determinate time 5 years, indeterminate time 15 years, credit time 152 days), concurrent with another case, $245.50;
Justin D. Brannan, 40, flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle (FEL), jail time (determinate time 5 years), driver’s license suspended 3 years, concurrent with another case;
Justin D. Brannan, 40, malicious injury to property with damages in excess of $1,000 in value (FEL), jail time (determinate time 5 years, credit time 152 days), concurrent with another case, $95,222.98;
Justin D. Brannan, 40, driving under the influence the influence, jail time 180 days (credit time 152 days), concurrent with another case;
Barbara A. Brewster, 84, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Ashley Jean Brown, 20, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Breanna Faith Burch, 33, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Breanna Faith Burch, 33, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Evan Wallace Eckman, 31, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), $285.50;
Dustin Edison, 42, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Teri Lea Evenson, 41, driving without privileges, $230;
Teri Lea Evenson, 41, failure to appear for a misdemeanor citation, $200;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 35, driving without privileges, $230;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 35, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance (second or subsequent offense), $200;
Dylan K. Haworth, 24, fail to secure vehicle registration, $67;
Leanne B. Jessop, 58, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $200;
Leanne B. Jessop, 58, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Leanne B. Jessop, 58, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Robert Andrew Kehn, 62, slow moving vehicle fail to use turnout, $90;
Candice Ruth Knutson, 72, operation of motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $131.50;
Cody L. Langston, 26, driving without privileges, $230;
Jacob Wayne Larson, 39, F/G-fish without a license, $191;
Rees James Majors, 30, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Sheena Kristen Mansfield, 39, driving without privileges, $230;
Ernest N. McGregor, 30, controlled substance-possession of, $400;
Ernest N. McGregor, 30, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Kameron Allan Mckinney, 23, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Jackson Royce Page, 19, vehicle rear lamp color requirement violation, $67;
Vivian May Pierce, 15, driver’s license restrictions-night driving violation, $101;
Andrew M. Puderbach, 29, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Patrick K. Shipley, 67, driving without privileges, $322.50;
William Smith, 34, driver’s license-fail to give notice of change of address or name, $67;
Ethan Lee Stewart, 18, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Ethan Lee Stewart, 18, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Nicholas Damian Zerr, 50, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90.
Speeding:
Andrew David Adams, 30, $158; Maighdlin W. Anderson, 48, $158; Kami Ann Bakken, 28, $155; Breanna Faith Burch, 33, $155; Abigail Rene Burgess, 21, $90; James C. Carraway, 49, $93; Larry Scott Davy, 65, $90; Timothy William Eck, 65, $155; Darcuis Darrel Elam, 67, $90; Mark A. Estvold, 69, $158; Ivy Renee Foster, 48, $93; Jose A. Guzman Mendoza, 41, $90; Marc Whitmore Havener, 50, $155; Parker David Hollingsworth, 31, $155; Cristina R. Johnson, 58, $90; Dori Colleen Kummerfeld, 50, $155; Philip Charles Lafata, 44, $90; Cody L. Langston, 26, $90; Nell Alexandra Lokteff, 27, $155; Molly Kathleen Mahler, 41, $155; Robert Boyd Morton, 64, $158; William Oren Palmer, 67, $90; Michael Douglas Pomrankey, 53, $90; John Raymond Rothwell, 58, $90; Rodney Vaughn Rupp, 40, $90; Shane T. Skiff, 21, $90; James A. Souders, 67, $90; Ernest William Telles, 47, $90.
Marriages:
Angela Marie Wemhoff and Wyatt Dalton Perry, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Nicole Aliina Burch and Hayden Reece Uhlenkott, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
