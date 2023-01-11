Dec. 22, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023
Tasha Jean Abell, 23, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Kira M. Barclay, 26, driving-yield right of way on unmarked or uncontrolled intersection, $90;
Kira M. Barclay, 26, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 37, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Michael Timothy Brady, 49, F/G-fail to leave evidence or sex or species on game birds or animals, $136;
Douglas B. Ferree, 61, traffic control devices-fail to obey $90;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, driving with expired license, $101;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Lillie Jane Kleemeyer, 41, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Tessla M. Moreland, 32, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Jenny Jean Osborn, 34, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Joshua Tyler Pedersen, 26, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Michael Allen St. Louis, 39, operate a vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Michael Allen St. Louis, 39, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Michael Allen St. Louis, 39, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101.
Speeding:
Madelyn Dixon, 24, $90; Curtis James Dunsdon, 46, $90; Bryant Lee Fox, 22, $90; Andrew G. George, 22, $155; John M. Mager, 26, $155; Paul C. Vandenbros, 36, $155.
Divorces:
Jon T. Mullis vs. Lynette M. Mullis, petition granted on Dec. 29, 2022.
Kristi Diane Parker vs. Walter John Parker, petition granted on Dec. 19, 2022.
Brian S. Bytheway vs. Carley V. Bytheway, petition granted Dec. 15, 2022.
Marriages:
Launa Lenee Tibke and Lawrence James Nicola, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Misty Dawn Sundlie of Elkland, Mont. and Brian Shane Bytheway of Kamiah, Idaho.
Teona Francis Enyeart and Danny Dallas Booze, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Cheryl C. Allman of Grangeville, Idaho and Jack C. Allman of White Bird, Idaho.
Kimberly R. Bradford and Dylan K. Haworth, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Rachel Ann Carter of Pasco, Wash. and Merrill Travis Ayers of Kennewick, Wash.
