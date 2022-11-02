Oct. 13 – 23, 2022
Edward Alvin Aiken, 70, driving-passing limitations when overtaking on the left, $90;
Trebor R. Altman, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $492.50;
Adria Lillian Armstrong, 39, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Adria Lillian Armstrong, 39, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Laura Lea Bagley, 59, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
David Brewerski, 24, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Jacob Miles Frei, 60, unlawful entry, jail time 90 days (suspended 80 days), supervised probation 24 months, $300;
Robin Larsen, 69, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Linda M. Mort, 79, driving-yield to pedestrian in crosswalk, $90;
John P. Mulligan, 76, hunt without hound permit, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $650;
Sean P. Nelson, 23, driving-inattentive or careless, $300;
Wesley Ryan Palmer, 34, motor carrier over weight (1-4,000 lbs.) exceed allowable gross loads, $81.50;
Joe Michael Richards, 35, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Daniel Allen Ricketts, 42, property-malicious injury to property (MIS), jail time 90 days (suspended 70 days, credit time 3 days), supervised probation 24 months, $253;
Thomas G. Simpson, 69, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Kenneth J. Smith, 62, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
James E. Taulbee, 39, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Dylen W. Tephern, 24, property-malicious injury by placing debris on public property, $209.50;
Isabella G. Walsh, 16, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90.
Speeding:
Allison Marie Anders, 28, $90;
James Patrick Bolling, 25, $90;
Kati Adeline Chick, 28, $93;
Kelly Edward, 67, $90;
Angelee Sarah Hoots, 19, $158;
Musa Jalis, 24, $155;
Riley Don Johnson, 32, $155;
Amelia R. Keene, 19, $93;
Anton W. Leitner, 31, $90;
James David Liddle, 53, $90;
Abigail Long, 26, $90;
Enoch R. Myers, 19, $155;
Luke Dale Stubbers, 18, $155;
Kathy L. Triggs, 62, $90;
Alan Kinlun Wong, 27, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Heirs, Devisees and Legal Representatives of Guenter O. Speier (Defendant), Ann K. Speier (Defendant), Christopher Speier (Defendant), Grayson Oliver Speier (Defendant), Unknown Owners, Heirs and Devisees (Defendant), Randy L. Wilson (Plaintiff), default judgement in favor of Randy L. Wilson on Oct. 14, 2022.
Marriage:
Charity May Galloway and Benjamin Levi Whitesell, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.