March 3 – March 13, 2022
Marrisa J. Arthur, 30, driving inattentive or careless, unlawful entry, $750;
Darrel Dwayne Bruce, 50, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, muffler-fail to have in working order, $265.50;
Patti M. Clark, 45, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, supervised probation 6 months, $400;
Amber Nicole Crevier, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Wesley B. English, 20, alcoholic beverage-dispensing to a minor, $687.50;
David Louie Flores, 58, operate vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsements, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $439;
Damian Lee Forsmann, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
George Lonza Frisby, 45, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Matthew Thomas Dean, 31, operate vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Matthew David Hinkson, 41, battery, supervised probation 12 months, $357.50;
Taylor F. Huntley, 39, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Samuel I’i J. Brown, 25, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Micah Lynn Kinard, 45, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Stacie Lyn Ledford, 44, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Joseph Reilly Mcguigan, 21, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $67;
Donata Mendoza Gonzalez, 19, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Maria Challaei Minear, 40, dogs, cats, animals running at large, $72;
George P. Monta, 25, unlawful fishing, $200;
Chance E. Painter, 26, unlawful use of game or game parts for bait, $200;
Barbara R. Palmer, 43, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Jacob Ryan Reynolds, 46, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Michael Garrett Roberts, 26, vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance, $131.50;
Reece N. Shears, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
George Simitjis, 20, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Ethan L. Stewart, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Lia Eleni Thomas, 19, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $303;
Kelly Van Ostrand, 44, driving-operating vehicle without owner’s consent, domestic battery, jail time 60 days (suspended 37 days), credit time 23 days, supervised probation 12 months, $400.
Speeding:
Wolfe Christopher Ashcraft, 47, $155;
Casey Taylor Bird, 29, $90;
Justin Edmund Dewitt, 32, $90;
Cassidy Lynn Leidheiser, 18, $158;
Mikhail Zamorra Mattson, 29, $155;
Emma Lucille Megerth, 18, $90;
Nicholas H. Piazza, 40, $93;
Noah Anthony Robinson, 21, $155;
Joel Douglas Scofield, 35, $90;
George Simitjis, 20, $90;
Daniel Hart Sutherland, 55, $93;
Herschel C. Williamson, 16, $158.
Civil Dispositions:
Chaise Farris vs. LVNV Funding LLC, $1,161.06, in favor of LVNV Funding LLC on March 3, 2022.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Maria Minear, $875.16, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on March 3, 2022.
Anita Mae Johnson vs. LVNV Funding LLC, $1,554.80, in favor of LVNV Funding LLC on March 3, 2022.
Daniel Johnston vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $2,988.71, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on March 3, 2022.
Danica Hart vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $1,049.91, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on March 3, 2022.
Chapman Financial Services vs. Roberto J. Hernandez, $1,607.65, in favor of Chapman Financial Services on March 3, 2022.
Gem Builders Supply vs. Peeples Geological Consulting, $1,403.21, in favor of Gem Builders Supply on March 3, 2022.
