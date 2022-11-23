Nov. 3 – Nov. 13, 2022
Alfred James Bryant, 40, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Braden J. Buttars, 52, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $300;
David Anthon Dahlsurd, 47, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Amy Marie Ellington, 56, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Amy Marie Ellington, 56, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Amy Marie Ellington, 56, controlled substance-possession of prescription drug not directly obtained with a valid prescription, $400;
Isaiah Charles Elliss, 22, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Isaiah Charles Elliss, 22, driving inattentive or careless, $200;
Isaiah Charles Elliss, 22, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Mark Hescock, 42, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Isaiah Rickard Johnson, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Isaiah Rickard Johnson, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Patrick J. Jones, 75, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Jonathon Jeffrey Miller, 23, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Heather Lorraine Riddle, 46, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $505.50;
Heather Lorraine Riddle, 46, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $3;
George C. Rogers, 44, controlled substance-possession of, supervised probation 12 months, $1,194;
Unknown Rohit, 25, warning devices-fail to display when vehicle disabled, $67;
Unknown Rohit, 25, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Lilianna A. Thomas, 18, driving-operating vehicle without owner’s consent, jail time 30 days (credit time 13 days), supervised probation 24 months $200;
Lilianna A. Thomas, 18, children-providing shelter to runaway children (MIS), $200;
Willis Edward Thompson, 42, vehicle-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $118.
Speeding:
Farhad Andar, 31, $90;
Cynthia L. Bean, 62, $90;
Tyler R. Blegen, 27, $90;
Scott O. Brian, 47, $90;
Julie A. Dloughy, 64, $90;
Nathan M. Dunigan, 27, $155;
Robert Allen Entzel, 28, $90;
Jonathon Jeffrey Miller, 23, $90;
Deanna M. Mortenson, 82, $90;
Michael Curtiss Patrick, 65, $155;
Ryland Hunter Silvis, 19, $155.
Civil Disposition:
State of Idaho, by Reason of Patent (Defendant) vs. The Kooskia, LLC (Plaintiff), default judgment in favor of The Kooskia, LLC on Nov. 2, 2022.
Divorces:
Denise Ross vs. Dennis J. Ross, petition granted on Oct. 27, 2022.
Barbara Dotson vs. James Roy Dotson, petition granted on Nov. 2, 2022.
Kevin Leroy Barger vs. Mariah Shaye Barger, petition granted on Nov. 2, 2022.
Marriages:
Nicole Pettinger and Benjamin M. Burdick, both of Riggins, Idaho.
