10/1/2020 TO 10/11/2020
Robert Martin Bruce, 47, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Juan J. Chavez, 26, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Lisa Ann Cox, 60, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Stephen Jason Dahlin, 51, Failure to Provided Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Rachael Arlene Glines, 40, Driving Under the Influence, $865, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 mo. Supervised Probation;
Rachael Arlene Glines, 40, Driving Under the Influence-(Second Offense), $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 155 Days Jail Suspended, 25 Days Credit Time, 365 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jesse J. Griffin, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Jayce Ethan B. Huling, 21, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $303;
Bruce Earl Hyatt, 49, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Andrea Leigh Jones, 48, Telephone-Use to Annoy, Harass, Intimidate or Threaten, $400;
Tiffany Marie Lasco, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Tyler Kenneth Leaton, 17, Muffler Causing Excessive Fumes or Smoke, $67;
Kia Sherryse Maynard, 30, Disturbing the Peace, $2,157.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Cody McGirr, 28, Controlled Substance-Possession of LSD, $383, 90 Days Jail Time, 26 Days Credit Time;
Anthony J. Neidlinger, 36, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Cody Ray Patton, 31, Securing Dress Lumber Improperly, $204;
Newton D. Paul, 17, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Elizer S. Villanueva, 55, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Speeding: Zachary Micheal Beneventi, 33, $90; Adin Daniel Bennett, 19, $93; Terrence Michael Byrne, 57, $90; Charlotte Jean Carlson, 79, $93; Phuonglan Cong, 61, $93; Chase Bradley Cooper, 16, $90; Christine Dewey, 64, $90; Michael A. Doughty, 20, $90; Trenton Mark Duenas, 27, $90; Soliel Maxine Fortin, 31, $90; Anthony Zaragoza Garza, 19, $90; Lily Ann Harris, 23, $155; Orlando Herrera, 21, $90; Lowel M. Hursh, 82, $90; Emily Rose Lanning, 24, $90; Tyler Kenneth Leaton, 17, $93; Michael Joseph Morgan, 76, $90; Jerad Sean Morrissey, 21, $155; Laurel A. Nielsen, 24, $90; Chany Reon Ockert, 42, $90; Michael Anthony Ponzo, 68, $155; Kyle Edward Robertson, 33, $90; Ronald Benton Rueppel, 51, $90; Danielle Marie Smith, 39, $90; Lori Jane Spears, 56, $90; Kaycee Joe Thompson, 18, $155; Amanda Marie Weber, 32, $90; Cody Gene Wilson, 28, $155; David Seldon Young, 50, $90; Marypat Zitzer, 65, $90;
Divorces:
-Luka DeVeny vs. Nicholas B. DeVeny, Oct. 7, 2020.
-Chasidy R. Fuller vs. Chad D. Fuller, Oct. 2, 2020.
-Donald Ray Page vs. Amanda Page, Oct. 8, 2020.
Civil Dispositions:
-Midland Funding LLC vs. Yolanda Stout, $853.15, in favor of Midland Funding LLC, Oct. 5, 2020.
-LVNV Funding LLC vs. Skye Moore, $1,147.04, in favor of LVNV Funding LLC, Oct. 5, 2020.
