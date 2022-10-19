Sept. 29 – Oct. 9, 2022
Mary Anne Blair, 32, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jacob P. Elam, 45, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Gregory A. Fiedler, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Trevor Jon Fluckiger, 37, driving under the influence, jail time 90 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Richard Charles Foster, 56, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $312.50;
Richard Charles Foster, 56, fail to carry registration in vehicle, $66.50;
Patrick A. Kinsel, 69, driving-passing on solid line violation, $90;
Patrick A. Kinsel, 69, fail to carry registration in vehicle, $66.50;
Erik A. Manry, 38, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403;
Erik A. Manry, 38, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Joseph F. Marek, 64, disturbing the peace, jail time 30 days (suspended 28 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 6 months, $215;
Jay Patch, 64, driving inattentive or careless, $250;
Terry Douglas Patterson, 28, driving reckless, jail time 60 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 30 days, supervised probation 12 months, $600;
Elizandro Ramirez Leon, 29, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operators license, $307.50;
Leslye A. Ramsey, 64, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Jon G. Rostberg, 37, driving inattentive or careless, $457.50;
Serena H. Stone, 25, driving reckless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $250;
Serena H. Stone, 25, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Chasity Ann Tipton, 23, driving under the influence (aggravated), $590.50;
Chasity Ann Tipton, 23, children-injury to child (FEL);
Quentin R. Tomlin, 42, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Kelly Van Ostrand, 45, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Angela Vanator, 41, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Josh L. Vickery, 30, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Ty L. Weich, 26, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Katherin Nicole Wertz, 40, driving-backing unsafe, $90;
Brittany Ann Whittemore, 25, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Brittany L. Wright, 31, road closure restrictions violations, $191;
Carlos C. Wright, 36, operate motor vehicle without vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
Carlos C. Wright, 36, fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Carlos C. Wright, 36, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Trevor D. Wright, 34, road closure restrictions violations, $194;
James Robert Yocum, 66, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403.
Speeding:
Anthony Raymond Biaggne, 47, $155;
Daniel Carl Carlson, 51, $155;
Colton M. Davis, 26, $90;
Emme Lee Dibble, 20, $188.50;
Michael S. Dominguez, 53, $155;
Matthew Ellenberg, 29, $90;
Richard M. Everhart, 51, $158;
Javier M. Gonzalez, 38, $90;
Esmarij Hoff, 44, $90;
Patrick A. Kinsel, 69, $90;
Adrian Anthony Loepp, 59, $90;
Jonathan J. Miller, 23, $90;
Brian D. Owen, 33, $188.50;
Keith Joseph Schmidt, 58, $158;
Carlos J. Seale, 18, $155;
Ryan C. Taddeo, 50, $90;
Harvey James Wilkins Blake, 23, $155;
Andrew Winston Yorks, 28, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Gerald Burns, $1,568.18, default judgment in favor of Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC on Sept. 30, 2022.
Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.a. vs. Linda Galli, $8,945.18, default judgment in favor of Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.a. on Sept. 30, 2022.
Johnnie Gregory vs. The Tire Guy of Idaho, $834.35, in favor of The Tire Guy of Idaho on Oct. 6, 2022.
Mark Johnson vs. The Tire Guy of Idaho, $2,322.29, in favor of The Tire Guy of Idaho on Oct. 6, 2022.
Jamie L. Bacon vs. The Tire Guy of Idaho, $976.96, in favor of The Tire Guy of Idaho on Oct. 6, 2022.
Divorces:
Cayle Michael Johnson vs. Kayla Marie Johnson, petition granted on Oct. 5, 2022.
Emily Rupe vs. Joseph Rupe, petition granted on Oct. 5, 2022.
Casey Swoboda vs. Sabrina Swoboda, petition granted on Oct. 6, 2022.
Kristopher Tyler Helzer vs. Nancy Elizabeth Hines, petition granted on Oct. 6, 2022.
Marriages:
Alisha Ann Cereghino and Cody Russell Vance, both of Lucile, Idaho.
Jessica Marie Kipling and Robert Shane Bashaw, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Amy Kaylyn Page and George James Ash, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Kathleen Francis Nemeth and Homer Joe Brown, both of White Bird, Idaho.
Teresa Lynn Wilson and Joe Andrew Moilaueu, both of Stites, Idaho.
