Sept. 1 – Sept. 9, 2022
Aiden James Acton, 19, telephone use to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten, jail time 30 days, supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Christopher Douglas Brown, 28, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Chase William Chandler, 27, manslaughter-voluntary (FEL);
Cade Thomas Coats, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Cade Thomas Coats, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Ashlyn Teneille Edgar, 21, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Nicholas Alton Gaddis, 38, driving-backing unsafe, $90;
Yoen Hernandez, 47, fish without a license, $194;
Thomas Daniel Holland, 47, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Thomas Daniel Holland, 47, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Anjeldon K. Kent, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
John Michael Lundberg, 40, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 60 days (suspended 42 days, credit time 18 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Darrin James Miller, 26, fail to secure vehicle registration, $67;
Gabriela Paz, 25, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Jesse James Riding, 23, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Justin Paul Runyon, 45, driving with an expired license, $101;
James Niels Skousen, 50, driver approaches stationary emergency/police vehicle failed to reduce speed or change lane, $90;
Willis Edward Thompson, 42, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Willis Edward Thompson, 42, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Sandra White, 61, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Justin S. Whitten, 41, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time 4 years (determinate time 2 years, indeterminate time 2 years, credit time 34 days), $479.50.
Speeding:
James K. Amenuvor, 52, $191.50;
Larrel Gene Barber, 69, $90;
Elisha Raul Cerecero, 18, $90;
Elenore Ann Dekold, 23, $90;
Daniel P. Evans, 44, $158;
Jason Boyd Forbis, 47, $90;
Connor P. Forsman, 18, $155;
Chase D. Giacomo, 35, $90;
Karin K. Hart, 55, $155;
Charles Bryar Mark Holcomb, 68, $158;
Christopher John Holmbosmith, 44, $90;
Richard L. Hussey, 76, $90;
Jessica L. Jones, 41, $93;
Christina J. Medina, 71, $155;
Samuel Nathan Pope, 21, $90;
Dorian W. Rendon, 30, $155;
William Whittsett Roberts, IV, 42, $90;
Ralph H. Shepard, III, 44, $155;
Julie Kathryn Simmons, 57, $93;
James Leslie Stoker, 44, $93;
Callie Erin Story, 20, $155:
Emma Angel Stuart, 19, $90;
Benjamin Wesley Wright, 30, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Does 1-10, John (Defendant), Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (Defendant), Dale Kent Estate (Plaintiff), David Kent, Deceased (Defendant), Durie Kent, Deceased (Defendant), Emmett G. Kent, Deceased (Defendant), Orin D. Kent, Deceased (Defendant), Wilma Kent (Defendant), Shala Rowan (Plaintiff), claim granted in favor of Dale Kent Estate and Shala Rowan on Sept. 1, 2022.
Matthew Ryan Dewey (Defendant), Pat Hayes (Defendant), State Of Idaho, Department Of Health And Welfare (Plaintiff), Sheila Rae Wakeman (Defendant), default judgment in favor of State Of Idaho, Department Of Health And Welfare on Sept. 2, 2022.
Divorces:
Catrina Marie Rioux vs. Jason Aaron Rioux, petition granted on Sept. 7, 2022.
SarahLynn E. Bausch vs. Philip G. Ogren, petition granted on Sept. 7, 2022.
Michael C. Hogan vs. Michelle M. Hogan, petition granted on Sept. 7, 2022.
Marriages:
Waynna Lynn Nell and Dustin David Hays, both of Zillah, Wash.
Michael Kay Bentley and Steven Rae Evans, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Raelynn Shae Schlieper of Lewiston, Idaho and Zachery James Dumas of Grangeville, Idaho.
Delaney Lynn Uhlenkott of Grangeville, Idaho and James Dean Jackson of Ferdinand, Idaho.
Patty Marie Leighton and Tyrel William Cullin, both of White Bird, Idaho.
Bettie Lorraine Comstock of Harpster, Idaho and Roy Wayne Roberts of Kamiah, Idaho.
Krystal Rose Palmer and Dareyn Kane Taylor, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
