Jan. 26 – Feb. 5, 2023
Benny George Ash, 47, driving inattentive or careless, $450;
Benny George Ash, 47, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $350;
Jason David Bryant, 38, driving inattentive or careless, $457.50;
James Paul Burns, 43, disturbing the peace, jail time 57 days (credit time 47 days), $157.50;
Arturo Calderon, Jr., 27, driving-following too closely, $90;
Arturo Calderon, Jr., 27, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Dale Lawrence Hardin, 51, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Brett B. Hayball, 51, controlled substance-possession of, $479.50;
Gretchen Ann Hayball, 45, controlled substance-possession of;
Levi Joseph Bradly Jones, 21, driving-fail to stop when emerging from alley, driveway or building, $90;
Tanner P. Julian, 19, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Brandon G. Kindrick, 19, disturbing the peace, jail time 180 days (suspended 110 days, credit time 11 days), supervised probation 24 month, $225;
Brandon G. Kindrick, 19, disturbing the peace, jail time 180 days (suspended 110 days, credit time 11 days), supervised probation 24 month, $200;
Benjamin Roy Lester, 34, stalking in the first degree (FEL), jail (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months), penitentiary suspended, felony probation 3 years, $245.50;
Robert Wayne Meier, 40, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Travis Walter Mendenhall, 40, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Joseph Gregory Oswald, 36, littering upon or alongside any public roadway, alley or easement, $206.50;
Wesley Gene Patterson, 68, fail to register vehicle annually, $69;
Wesley Gene Patterson, 68, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Wesley Gene Patterson, 68, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Wesley Gene Patterson, 68, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Joshua Charles Proto, 40, F/G-game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $300;
Kenneth Michael Ruley, 38, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $875;
Joseph D. Schoening, 41, F/G-game tag-no appropriate tag, jail time 10 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $268;
Samuel Thomas Smith, 20, operate a vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $168.50;
Mark W. Weeks, 59, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850.
Speeding:
Melanie Bracero, 43, $90; Arturo Calderon, Jr., 27, $90; Madison M. Fredrickson, 16, $90; Daniel Joshua Goldstein, 44, $90; Heather Ryan Hilton, 27, $155; Ayden Carolyn Mcentee, 21, $155; Toby James Mciver, 27, $90; Aiden Morgan Moyes, 20, $90; Emil Picinello Newhouse, 43, $90; Sara Lael Ohara, 39, $90; Harley S. Pomrenke, 20, $155; Eric D. Rohr, $155; Michael L. Schwartz, 21, $158; Steven Jacob Smith Sowards, 25, $90; Jack Caleb Stevens, 18, $90; Jon Paul Thelen, 53, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Nancy Messick (Defendant), Richard Messick (Plaintiff), C.R. Stewart (Defendant), Carrie Stewart (Defendant), the heirs, devisees and legal representatives of C.R. Stewart (Defendant), the heirs, devisees and legal representatives of Carrie Stewart (Defendant), unknown owners, heirs, devisees, successors, assigns (Defendant), default judgment in favor of Richard Messick on Feb. 1, 2023.
McKinley Mine, Inc. a/k/a McKinley Mine Inc. (Defendant), of real property, unknown occupants (Defendant), Syringa Exploration, Inc. (Plaintiff), petition granted in favor of Syringa Exploration, Inc. on Feb. 1, 2023.
Divorce:
Kaylee Brotzman vs. Nicholas Brotzman, petition granted on Feb. 3, 2023.
