June 15 – 25, 2023
Donald A. Anderson, 41, driving-turning left and failing to yield to right of way, $93;
Linda Lois Arnzen, 67, driving on wrong side of highway, $90;
Katherine Elizabeth Baltazar, 47, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $312.50;
Katherine Elizabeth Baltazar, 47, alcoholic beverage-unlawful transportation by driver, $187.50;
Lori Ruth Donnell, 66, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Brady Scott Durgin, 29, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Richard J. German, 19, disturbing the peace, $200;
Ryan G. Graham, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Gari L. Grief, 61, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Kyle Andrew Horner, 22, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Tamara J. Johnston, 25, driving inattentive or careless, $203;
Kylee Diane Elizabeth Kelley, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
William Kaleb Kerr, 45, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Cody M. King, 20, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days, $853;
Wyatt R. Kirsch, 19, disturbing the peace, $200;
Michael Carl McReynolds, 35, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 90 days (suspended 75 days, credit time 15 days), supervised probation 12 months, concurrent with another case, $200;
Michael Carl McReynolds, 35, trespassing on cultivated property, jail time 90 days (suspended 75 days, credit time 15 days), supervised probation 12 months, concurrent with another case, $657.50;
Michael Carl McReynolds, 35, battery, jail time 90 days (suspended 75 days, credit time 15 days), supervised probation 12 months, concurrent with another case, $200;
Seth Andrew Molnar, 21, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days, $850;
Michael L. O’Rourke, 65, F/G-unlawful fishing, $253;
Tasida Rose Marie Palmer, 19, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Rachelle Lynn Parrish, 32, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Fred B. Ramey, 47, motor carrier-trailer or semitrailer over length violations, $279;
Modesto Ramos Lopez, 25, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Modesto Ramos Lopez, 25, driving without privileges, $230;
Kurt Allen Rasmussen, 57, F/G-fish with more than approved number of lines, hooks, points or traps, $136;
Brianna Lisa Shears, 20, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Dustin Sherrer, 27, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Richard Andrew Sieger, 55, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Robert Howard Smith, 53, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Nathan Ross Suniga, 31, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
David Jon Voos, 65, disturbing the peace, $200;
Suzanne B. Weiner, 24, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Lex Blaze Wilson, 16, tobacco or electronic cigarettes-unlawful for minor to use, possess, receive, purchase, use or consume, $74;
Lex Blaze Wilson, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50.
Speeding:
Nekyrie Tawn Amonson, 22, $90; Stephen William Chivers, 21, $90; Cheryl Lyn Cottrell, 63, $93; Lisa Gaye Eagle, 51, $93; Wayne F. Fairchild, 61, $90; Jason Stephen Fingerhut, 39, $90; Petriciah Zelene Hagen, 28, $93; Thaddeus H. Jones, 36, $155; Pranav B. Kulkarni, 37, $90; Arthur R. Newman, 76, $155; Rachelle Lynn Parrish, 32, $155; William Mitchel Peden, 35, $90; Pedro Teodoro Rangel, 24, $90; Criss James Robbins, 38, $155; Jordan Taylor Roberts, 34, $90; Mark J. Sargent, 61, $90; Irvin L. Stevens, 36, $90; Renee Elaine Story, 22, $90; Daniel Virto, 30, $155; Margeaux Mary Zwang, 34, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Action Collection Service, Inc. (plaintiff) vs. Timothy A. Marsala (defendant), $13,506.20, claim granted in favor of Nathan B. Thomas (Attorney of Record) and Action Collection Service, Inc. on June 23, 2023.
Automated Accounts, Inc. (plaintiff) vs. George Glassman, $3,439.79, granted in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on June 23, 2023.
Jody Hoffman (plaintiff) vs. Estate of Waymeth Kirby (defendant), default judgement in favor of Jody Hoffman on June 21, 2023.
Automated Accounts, Inc. (plaintiff) vs. Natalie Baker (defendant), $1,813.65, claim granted in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on June 15, 2023.
Divorce:
Kyle Steven Ogletree, Sr. vs. Sarah Louise Ogletree, petition granted on June 21, 2023.
Marriages:
Katelyn Marie Fogleman and Brandon Edward Ackerman, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Michaela Kaylynn Prado and Derek John Nuxoll, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Taylor Jean Schaeffer of Cottonwood, Idaho and Cody Ryan Northrup of Grangeville, Idaho.
Elizabeth Anne Bolan and Paul Joseph York, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Scottie Lynn Calhoun and Brice Adrian Perez, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Dorian Isabelle Hix and Kammron Jayse Mangun, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Ashlee Dawn Perkins and Joseph Alan Shaw, both of Stites, Idaho.
Hope Jessie Vanator and Cody Richard Winkles, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Sydney Marie Plum of Meridian, Idaho and Colby Dennis Kennedy of Nampa, Idaho.
Jill Elizabeth Eversull of Wilder, Idaho and Frederick Allen Liepitz of Pollock, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.