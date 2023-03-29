March 9–19, 2023
Joyce Lynn Bennett, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Corey G. Bubar, 35, battery, $457.50;
Joseph Jerald Case, 35, unlawful possession of firearm by convicted felon, jail time 90 days (indeterminate time 2 years, credit time 72 days), felony probation 2 years, $245.50;
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Chinarov, 42, motor carrier vehicle-over length violations, $279;
Joseph Paul Chmelik, 61, driving-passing limitations when overtaking on the left, $90;
Joseph Paul Chmelik, 61, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Abby Rae Christensen, 31, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Lonnie E. Crabtree, 72, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Matthew Ryan Dewey, 39, fail to secure registration, $67;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, battery, jail time 20 days (credit time 10 days), supervised probation 24 months, $157.50;
Tabitha Ivy Finn, 29, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Tabitha Ivy Finn, 29, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $200;
Ryan Thomas Fraley, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Sheri L. Gabari, 52, F/G-trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, $365;
Kyle Robert Hyer, 25, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403;
Nicholas J. Kaschmitter, 41, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Artiom Latich, 21, driving-passing on solid line violation, $90;
Clifton Dean Miller, 58, lights-vehicle backup lamp requirements violation, $67;
Clifton Dean Miller, 58, driving-passing limitations on driving left of center of highway, $90;
Clifton Dean Miller, 58, driving-fail to stop when emerging from alley, driveway or building, $90;
Chad Eldren Redfern, 52, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $133.50;
Gage A. Smith, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or posses (2nd offense), jail time 10 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $687.50;
Jake R. Stokes, 32, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jake R. Stokes, 32, vehicle license plates-fail to replace lost or mutilated, $67;
Russell William Sussen, 26, animals-commit cruelty to animals, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $350.50;
Lucas E. Tanner Downey, 34, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Lucas E. Tanner Downey, 34, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Melissa Nmn Thomas, 54, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Lane A. Weddle, 19, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Lane A. Weddle, 19, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Lane A. Weddle, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or posses, $487.50;
Conor Todd Wynne-Parry, 26, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Conor Todd Wynne-Parry, 26, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Randall R. Zierlein, 62, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10.
Speeding:
Robert R. Altman, 62, $93; Caesar E. Allyon-roman, 58, $93; James Anthony Borden, 50, $90; Roderick Russell Carlson, 67, $90; Donald Earle Conrad, 43, $155; Kimball Boza Cordova, 21, $155; Robert Alvin Ellis, 74, $90; Bradley Lawrence Evanger, 60, $158; Francis Grady Fitzpatrick, 55, $90; Isaac Hernandez Lopez, 31, $90; Kaitlyn Tarisa Kaufman, 19, $90; Caleb Joseph Moore, 22, $90; Reynaldo Morenoalvarez, 54, $155; Thomas Jeffrey Moses, 60, $90; Jacob Michael Nelson, 21, $155; Decker Rolph, 46, $158; McKenna Rae Squires, 26, $155; Lucas E. Tanner Downey, 34, $155; Chad Lyle Welker, 48, $188.50.
Divorce:
Harold Frederick Blake vs. Stacy Blake, petition granted on March 14, 2023.
Marriage:
Gracelyn Gloria Missman and Micah Nathaniel Meyer, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
