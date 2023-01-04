Dec. 15 – 25, 2022
Jaqueline Marie Albor, 19, driving-following too closely, $90;
Ivan E. Andrew, 68, F/G-violation of Fish and Game rules, proclamations and orders, $303;
Julie Ann Barker, 49, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $93;
Lyle J. Bayley, 59, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $73;
Brandon L. Colglazier, 30, F/G-violation of Fish and Game rules, proclamations and orders, $300;
Richard Edmund Cook, 46, driving without privileges, $230;
Derrek Adrian Coppack, 19, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Breontay Warren Franklin, 33, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Breontay Warren Franklin, 33, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Joshua James Gamblin, 31, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Grant A. Gehring, 23, F/G-violation of Fish and Game rules, proclamations and orders, $300;
Brian D. Gibson, 48, F/G-birds-fail to leave evidence of sex or species on game birds or animals, $136;
Jacob Lee Gollyhorn, 40, disturbing the peace, jail time 60 days (suspended 57 days, credit time 3 days), concurrent with another case, supervised probation 12 months, $157;
Jacob Lee Gollyhorn, 40, malicious injury to property, jail time 60 days (suspended 57 days, credit time 3 days), concurrent with another case, $157;
Matthew S. Hanson, 34, F/G-fail to stop and report at check station, $426;
Kasper A. Harvey, 34, malicious injury to property, jail time 60 days (suspended 50 days, credit time 10 days), supervised probation 349 days, $416.40;
Kasper A. Harvey, 34, flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, jail time 60 days (suspended 46 days, credit time 14 days), supervised probation 349 days, $250;
Austin C. Hayball, 24, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Brett B. Hayball, 51, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Dennis Glen High, 31, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Curtis G. Humphreys, 33, 1st offense trespass with no property damage – does not remain when ordered to depart, $300;
Danny Kudrave, 59, battery-domestic violence, felony probation 3 years, $275.50;
Anthony H. Mamales, 61, F/G-wildlife-fail to stop and report at check station, $429;
Michael L. Marrinier, 69, F/G-wildlife-unlawful possession of, $200;
Michael J. McCoy, 47, F/G-game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $300;
Tyler John Nelson, 20, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Tyler John Nelson, 20, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Theodore W. Netz, 62, F/G-wildlife-fail to stop and report at check station, $303;
Theodore W. Netz, 62, F/G-game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $400;
Johnathan Padron-Rojero, 22, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Larry Allen Page, 37, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $93;
Bluqwell Jewel Louise Pepion, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Joel A. Perfetto, 64, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Tyler Keith Pressley, 20, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Robert Carl Sommerfelt, 53, parking, stopping or standing vehicle on traffic side of vehicle stopped or parked, $46.50;
April Karynn Sorrell, 39, F/G-violation of Fish and Game rules, proclamations and orders, $300;
Roy W. Stenlund, 55, F/G-violation of Fish and Game rules, proclamations and orders, $300;
William T. Teal, 70, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 90 days (credit time 52 days), $382.50;
Everett G. Vannatta, 34, F/G-violation of Fish and Game rules, proclamations and orders, $300;
Joseph C. Walter, 25, F/G-game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $300;
James J. Weaver, 27, F/G-wildlife-unlawful possession of, $200;
Nicole C. Wemhoff, 33, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 20 days (credit time 3 days), supervised probation 24 months, $347.
Speeding:
Jaqueline Marie Albor, 19, $155; Travis Anderson, 33, $158; Grant Barry Egley, 64, $90; Christopher R. Grunsky, 27, $90; Jered Anthony Hinzo, 43, $155; Derrick Johnson, 19, $155; Shalyn Elaine Kent, 24, $155; Sebastian Skokan, 24, $155; Michael D. Wren, 57, $90.
Divorces:
Brian S. Bytheway vs. Carley V. Bytheway, petition granted Dec. 15, 2022.
Kristi Diane Parker vs. Walter John Parker, petition granted on Dec. 19, 2022.
Marriages:
Misty Dawn Sundlie of Elkland, Mont. and Brian Shane Bytheway of Kamiah, Idaho.
Teona Francis Enyeart and Danny Dallas Booze, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Cheryl C. Allman of Grangeville, Idaho and Jack C. Allman of White Bird, Idaho.
Kimberly R. Bradford and Dylan K. Haworth, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Rachel Ann Carter of Pasco, Wash. and Merrill Travis Ayers of Kennewick, Wash.
