Oct. 20 – 30, 2022
Alaina M. Armstrong, 39, driving without privileges, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Aaron S. Beadle, 39, controlled substation-possession of (FEL), jail time 35 days (credit time 35 days), $382.50;
Jacob Campbell, 33, fish without license, $216;
Sarah M. Christensen, 31, driving-following too closely, $90;
Dalen Lee Clark, 22, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $557.50;
Sharma C. Dewitt, 36, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Sharma C. Dewitt, 36, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Riley Allen Dodson, 26, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 161 days, credit time 19 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Chase W. Gardner, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Chase W. Gardner, 21, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Andrew B. Gill, 31, driving without privileges, $230;
Stephen C. Goodell, 74, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $190;
Denice Lee Graham, 41, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time 3 years (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 4 days), felony probation 3 years, $479.50;
Jessie R. Hill, 40, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Ashton J. Kiele, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Zachary T. Mason, 45, battery (MIS), jail time 180 days (suspended 150 days), supervised probation 4 years, $660.50;
Zachary T. Mason, 45, disturbing the peace, $157.50;
Matthew G. Misener, 27, controlled substation-possession of (MIS), $603;
Anthony L. Nelson, 71, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers (MIS), jail time 60 days (suspended 57 days, credit time 3 days), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Barbara R. Palmer, 44, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Colby W. Prince, 28, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Colby W. Prince, 28, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Jacob R. Robinett, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $489.50;
Peyton Blair Taylor, 46, controlled substation-possession of (MIS), $400;
Caleb John Allen Whitaker, 28, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $300;
Darrell R. Williams, 43, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Daniel Slyter Wise, 46, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400.
Speeding:
William John Ahl, 71, $155;
James Gray Gibson, 61, $90;
Servando Oliveros, 34, $158;
Sean Michael Shea, 24, $93;
Luke Dale Stubbers, 18, $155;
Tina Marie Swanson, 56, $90;
Grace Chayil Waitman, 20, $90;
Alan Kinlun Wong, 27, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Michael Steiger, $1,077.39, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on Oct. 24, 2022.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Kristy Stamper, $1,307.22, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on Oct. 24, 2022.
Cavalry Spv I, Llc, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.a. vs. Marian L. Jerusal, $2,203.09, in favor of Cavalry Spv I, Llc, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.a. on Oct. 24, 2022.
Cavalry Spv I, Llc, As Assignee Of Capital One Bank (Usa), N.a. vs. Clint R. Winkles, $9,353.97, in favor of Cavalry Spv I, Llc, As Assignee Of Capital One Bank (Usa), N.a. on Oct. 24, 2022.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Christine D. Glover, $3,896.90, in favor of Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC on Oct. 24, 2022.
Divorces:
Cedar A. Rose vs. Erik J. Rose, petition granted on Oct. 24, 2022.
David Alan Paul vs. Kristal Rose Schon, petition granted on Oct. 26, 2022.
Denise Ross vs. Dennis J. Ross, petition granted on Oct. 27, 2022.
Marriages:
Jennifer Elizabeth Reid and Rick V. Cochran, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Judy Ann Adams and Patrick Ryan Waitley, both of Elk City, Idaho.
