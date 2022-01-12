Dec. 23, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022
Lucas Bassett, 38, hunt-unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, wasteful destruction of wildlife, $1,680;
Travis Paul Blake, 43, driving-passing on solid lane violation, $90;
Gerald V. Calhoun, 31, vehicle tail lamp violation of requirements, $67;
Byung Jin Chun, 60, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Ryan Jeremy Freeman, 26, parking or standing vehicle where device prohibits standing, $49.50;
Jacob M. Frei, $28, drivers license-fail to carry on person, $171;
Victoria Rose Lamere, 39, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operators license, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, $439;
Christopher Allan Moore, 25, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $70;
Leslie R. Morgan, 49, motor carrier-vehicle over length, $276;
Bonita Jean Oatman, 64, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $13;
Richard L. Smyth, 53, driving lane change-unsafe or improper lane change; $90;
Harlon Wilson Van-Houten, 19, lights-vehicle spot lamp restrictions violations, $67.
Speeding:
Andrew William Edmonds, 18, $155;
Amy Lynn Hendrickson, 24, $90;
Katherine A. Judge, 21, $155.
