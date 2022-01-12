District Court image

Dec. 23, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

Lucas Bassett, 38, hunt-unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, wasteful destruction of wildlife, $1,680;

Travis Paul Blake, 43, driving-passing on solid lane violation, $90;

Gerald V. Calhoun, 31, vehicle tail lamp violation of requirements, $67;

Byung Jin Chun, 60, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;

Ryan Jeremy Freeman, 26, parking or standing vehicle where device prohibits standing, $49.50;

Jacob M. Frei, $28, drivers license-fail to carry on person, $171;

Victoria Rose Lamere, 39, operate vehicle without current or valid class D/operators license, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, $439;

Christopher Allan Moore, 25, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $70;

Leslie R. Morgan, 49, motor carrier-vehicle over length, $276;

Bonita Jean Oatman, 64, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $13;

Richard L. Smyth, 53, driving lane change-unsafe or improper lane change; $90;

Harlon Wilson Van-Houten, 19, lights-vehicle spot lamp restrictions violations, $67.

Speeding:

Andrew William Edmonds, 18, $155;

Amy Lynn Hendrickson, 24, $90;

Katherine A. Judge, 21, $155.

