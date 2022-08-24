Aug. 4 – Aug. 14, 2022
Sebastian Ascencio, 43, pedestrian-under the influence of alcohol or drugs, $200;
Melissa Marie Bentley, 36, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Mary A. Blair, 32, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 30 days, $400;
Raymond H. Bradley, 80, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Edward C. Christian, 57, fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Guillermo Contreras Mendoza, 29, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 2 years, $850;
Kathleen J. Foster, 69, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $403;
Triston L. Foster, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $700;
Marquis Xavier Fuller, 28, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $700;
Robert Allen Grenfell, 57, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Richard Herminghaus, 61, fishing without license, $226;
Travis Lynn Higgins, 49, operation of motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $131.50;
Dustin Tyrell Hunter, 24, accident-leaving the scene or failing to stop for damage accident, $203;
Kaiden Joshua Kaltenbaugh, 21, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 2 years, $850;
Jean Sebastian Labadie, 26, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $203;
Jerry D. Mchenry, 61, driving lane-improper use or designated lane, $90;
Keith Allen Messer, 64, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $70;
Grant Leslie Moen, 65, driving-passing limitations on driving left of center of highway, $93;
George Mondragon, Jr., 61, driving without privileges, $230;
Elizabeth A. Olsen, 50, fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Tate A. Paul, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Gabriela Paz, 25, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Gabriela Paz, 25, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Rebecca Ann Peck, 33, domestic battery, jail time 90 days (suspended 65 days, credit time 15 days), supervised probation, $187.50;
Ginger Petersen, 61, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Brandon Repp, 23, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Owen L. Ruklic, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Cody Vincent Shaffer, 22, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Clayton J. Shepherd, 24, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
George Roger Slater, 49, fails to reduce speed upon approach of stationary emergency/police vehicle on one lane travel, $90;
David Aaron Stamper, 28, driving without privileges, $230;
Randal G. Swain, 65, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $703;
Lucas E. Tanner Downey, 34, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 160 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Jamey J. Weishaar, 34, driving-driver approach of stationary emergency/police vehicle fails to reduce speed or change lane, $90;
Eugene Ray Wing, 74, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $700;
Tanner J. Young, 41, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $105.
Speeding:
Hodges C. Bailey, 24, $90;
David W. Baker, 63, $90;
John A. Boettcher, 71, $90;
David Brewerski, 24, $90;
Evan Buckley, 23, $155;
Robert Dean Elzner, 24, $93;
Travis Lynn Higgins, 49, $90;
Isaac Jonathan Hovet, 44, $90;
Darcy A. Koch, 57, $93;
Dan R. Larsen, 63, $90;
Peik Karl Lund-Andersen, 23, $90;
Skye Morgan Massee, 17, $90;
Toby Boyd Mays, 53, $155;
David A. Newman, 48, $158;
Geoffrey Rake, 50, $158;
Aleksander William Rioux, 21, $90;
Michael R. Robnett, 47, $90;
Santiago Gamez Rodriguez, 88, $90;
Cecilia Rojas, 20, $90;
Kendrick Alessandr Salinasmiranda, 19, $93;
Anthony James Sergi, 29, $90;
Michael W. Shankel, 53, $93;
Robert Brain Skach, 58, $90;
Denise Starrs, 69, $155;
Michael Troy Steele, 48, $155;
Linsay M. Sweitzer, 26, $155;
Douglas J. Thomas, 73, $155;
Gail Lorraine Williams, 73, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Les Schwab Tire Center vs. Zachary J. Trombetta, $1,118,23, claim granted in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center on Aug. 4, 2022.
Robert Hvinden (defendant), Frank Schmitz (plaintiff), Theresa Schmitz (plaintiff), default judgment in favor of Frank Schmitz and Theresa Schmitz on Aug. 4, 2022.
Sheila Arnzen (defendant), Dennis Baldus (estate of) (defendant), Kimberly Ingram (plaintiff), Michael Ingram (plaintiff), default judgment in favor of Kimberly Ingram and Michael Ingram on Aug. 4, 2022.
Chapman Financial Services vs. Roberto J. Hernandez, $1,841.98, in favor of Chapman Financial Services on Aug. 5, 2022.
Branda L. Anderberg (defendant) vs. Michele Anderberg (plaintiff), final judgment in favor of Michele Anderberg and Chaiya Teepvong (third party plaintiff) on Aug. 10, 2022.
Michael A. and Aaron M. Comer (plaintiff), John R. McHone, et al. (defendant), default judgment in favor of Michael A. and Aaron M. Comer.
Marriages:
Courtney Lynn Welle and Zack Edmison, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Lindi Marie Griffel of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Steven Apollo Naylor, of Grangeville, Idaho.
Kayla Jo Benzing and Michael John Foster, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Kymberlee Smith and Ryan Dean Posey, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Elizabeth Rose Olson of Kendrick, Idaho and Tobin James Svenson Johnson of Kings Beach, Calif.
Kortney Mila Sims of Grangeville, Idaho and Zachary Aaron Krieger of Stites, Idaho.
Michelle Lyn LaSalle and Charles Eugene Akins, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Alyssa Joy Peeples and Robert Kirk Newson, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Jasmine Nicole Smith and Aaron Lucas Lahman, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Drew Alexandra Fetzer of Colfax, Calif. and Cameron James Ford of Meadow Vista, Calif.
