Aug. 18 – Aug. 28, 2022
Valerie Thompson Blackburn, 60, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Joel M. Ewing, 32, driver fails to reduce speed upon approach of stationary emergency/police vehicle on one lane travel, $93;
Brian Keith Gilgert, 59, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Harold Edward Haarz, 54, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Maximillian Raley, 29, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Brittany A. Rose, 42, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Osvaldo Ruvalcabasalcedo, 36, vehicle-tire equipment violations, $67;
Keith A. Sarbacher, 37, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Keith A. Sarbacher, 37, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Shelley D’ann Searle, 36, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
David Aaron Stamper, 28, vehicle safety restraint-child 6 years or younger not properly secured or meets requirements, $252;
David Aaron Stamper, 28, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
William Virgil Stuivenga, 22, unlawful driving on highways laned for traffic, $90;
Roderick Jerome Thomas, 34, driver’s license-operate vehicle with out-of-state license suspension, $156.50;
Karen Ann Thunderhawk, 55, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Karen Ann Thunderhawk, 55, fail to carry registration in vehicle, $67;
Karen Ann Thunderhawk, 55, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Kelly Van Ostrand, 45, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Alexander G. Webster, 27, injury to child, jail time 5 years (determinate time 30 months, indeterminate time 30 months, credit time 117 days), $3,245.50;
Colt W. Yeager, 25, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102.
Speeding:
Heli Jose Briceno Urdaneta, 34, $155;
Erin Catherine Chmelik, 21, $90;
Marryn Elizabeth Clark, 22, $155;
Coltin Wayne Cox, 26, $158;
Craig Alan Cyr, 52, $155;
Brigette Anne Dawson, 57, $158;
Janet Rose Fitzpatrick, 65, $155;
Kevin Wayne Gardner, 45, $93;
Lori Ann K. Giffins, 58, $90;
Tobias Alexander Handschin, 36, $155;
Mark R. Harrington, 18, $90;
Sara J. Henry, 39, $90;
Garry C. Hicks, 49, $158;
Thomas Daniel Holland, 47, $158;
Andrew Douglas Kane, 29, $93;
Kevin Terry Kivela, 50, $155;
Manderson L. Miles, 75, $155;
Marianne Faith Nelson, 57, $155;
Juan Felix Nodarse Perez, 34, $158;
Alexander Richard Province, 23, $155;
Osvaldo Ruvalcabasalcedo, 36, $90;
John Vaughan Siebel, 79, $155;
Brent Richard Smith, 69, $90;
Roderick Jerome Thomas, 34, $90;
Darrian Lee Thumma, 19, $90;
James Mathias Trumble, 46, $93;
Zackary Ryan Wallace, 35, $155;
Kobe Cecil Wessels, 19, $155;
Gunnar D. Wilhelm, 20, $90;
Zackary Jay Wogamon, 31, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Automated Accounts Inc. vs. Corrina Lynn Melton and Richard Daniel Melton, $3,223.57, claim granted in favor of Automated Accounts Inc. on Aug. 18, 2022.
Marriages:
Jasmine Aneda Hicks and Benjamin Leo Perdue, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Vikki ViAnne Hall of Hurricane, Wash., and Russell Dean Cash of White Bird, Idaho.
Samantha Elyse Lustig and Kevin Merlin Dahler, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Dottie Ann May Harmon and Kevin Raymond Karel, both of Greencreek, Idaho.
