Aug. 11 – Aug. 21, 2022
Heidi Amick, 50, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $90;
Rodrigo D. Arias, 63, fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Sebastian Ascencio, 43, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, $200;
Kenneth Lee Becker, 37, fail to secure vehicle registration, $70;
Caleb D.W. Breedlove, 21, battery, jail time 90 days (suspended 60 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 12 months, concurrent case, $235;
Caleb D.W. Breedlove, 21, battery, jail time 90 days (suspended 60 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 12 months, $700;
Jason David Cox, 30, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Peter Shannon Deane, 71, driving-following too closely, $90;
Richard Herminghaus, 61, fish without a license, $229;
Bruce A. King, 66, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Michael P. Murphy, 72, fish without a license, $194;
Robert K. Rane, 36, fish without a license, $194;
Lane M. Remacle, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 yoa unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Floyd J. Schmelter, 54, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $165.50;
Colton Ely Sheppard, 32, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Colton Ely Sheppard, 32, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Jones Carl Smith, 32, fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
David Aaron Stamper, 28, driving without privileges, $230;
Chuway Gail Vanhorn, 67, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $93.
Speeding:
Hodges C. Bailey, 24, $90;
David W. Baker, 63, $90;
Corra Skye Brannam, 20, $90;
Peter Shannon Deane, 71, $90;
Joan Marie Evoy, 64, $155;
Lindsay Faulkner Greene, 30, $155;
Allison Grace Hamilton, 31, $155;
Codee Roger Harris, $155;
Troy Daniel Hitt, 49, $155;
Ray Estill Holes, 16, $155;
Todd James Hoover, 64, $155;
Bruce A. King, 66, $90;
Colleen Lamb, 45, $155;
Layne Michelle Lee, 54, $90;
William Roy Mainwaring, 76, $93;
Carter J. Mundt, 16, $330;
Tommy Delbert Obstarczyk, 73, $90;
Noah James Rice, 23, $155;
Arthur Glenn Richards, 74, $155;
John Nicholas Schied, 43, $155;
Yvonne Marie Sexton, 53, $90;
Kobe Cecil Wessels, 19, $155;
Angela L. Wheeler, 49, $93;
Emroy Merrill Wright, 53, $90;
Romero J. Zamora, 49, $93.
Civil Dispositions:
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Corinna Lynn Melton and Richard Daniel Melton, $3,223.57, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Aug. 18, 2022.
Divorces:
Amanda Nichole Ogden vs. Cory Lee Ogden, petition granted on Aug. 17, 2022.
Michael Robert vs. Chrystal Don Aikin, petition Aug. 17, 2022.
Marriages:
Courtney Lynn Welle and Zack Edmison, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Lindi Marie Griffel of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Steven Apollo Naylor, of Grangeville, Idaho.
Kayla Jo Benzing and Michael John Foster, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Kymberlee Smith and Ryan Dean Posey, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Elizabeth Rose Olson of Kendrick, Idaho and Tobin James Svenson Johnson of Kings Beach, Calif.
Kortney Mila Sims of Grangeville, Idaho and Zachary Aaron Krieger of Stites, Idaho.
Michelle Lyn LaSalle and Charles Eugene Akins, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Alyssa Joy Peeples and Robert Kirk Newson, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Jasmine Nicole Smith and Aaron Lucas Lahman, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Drew Alexandra Fetzer of Colfax, Calif. and Cameron James Ford of Meadow Vista, Calif.
