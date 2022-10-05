Sept. 15 – 25, 2022
Cameron Douglas Anderson, 37, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $800;
Laura Lea Bagley, 59, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Jeremiah S. Bass-Larrea, 42, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Anndrea E. Beck, 32, operation of motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $131.50;
Anndrea E. Beck, 32, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Anndrea E. Beck, 32, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Jacob A. Carlomagna, 33, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Tymary Dig Charnicky, 54, motor carrier vehicle size and load restrictions, $279;
Ralph Dan Covington, 65, vehicle lights, lenses or globes colored blue restricted for police vehicles only, $70;
Ruth Ann Crivett, 64, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Chase C. Grimm, 20, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Cash C. Harris, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Steven Ellis Miller, 42, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jeremy Moore, 45, sex offender-fail to register or give false information (FEL), jail time 40 days (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 31 days), felony probation 4 years, $245.50;
Natalie A. Ringen, 28, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Joseph D. Robinett, 21, theft-petit (MIS), jail time 90 days (suspended 87 days), supervised probation 12 months, $1,363.21;
Jose Dj Rojas Reynoso, 23, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Jose Dj Rojas Reynoso, 23, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Jose Dj Rojas Reynoso, 23, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Matthew John Seubert, 20, operation of motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $134.50;
William Virgil Stuivenga, 22, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Willis Edward Thompson, 42, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Joseph A. Williams, 17, illegal parking, $124.
Speeding:
Brett Allen Cash, 69, $155;
Robert Thomas Cepek, 59, $155;
Robert Warren Cook, 28, $90;
David Allen Davis, 42, $188.50;
Macey A. Farrow, 28, $90,
Triston L. Foster, 23, $155;
Joseph Paul Gadek, 67, $90;
Jason Garcia, 47, $90;
Abrielle Rian Hansen, 18, $93;
Eugene Dale Herbel, 61, $93
Tailyr Ann Irvine, 29, $155;
Abigail Brace Johnston, 24, $90;
Jonathan K. King, 48, $90;
Connor J. McKenna, 18, $90;
Mark Burgess Mcnabb, 62, $90;
Michael Dennis Neville, 55, $90;
Amanda Marie Newton, 45, $90;
Jeffrey John Puyleart, 63, $155;
Roberta M. Rare, 64, $90;
Mellisa K. Robinson, 39, $90;
Jayden Rafael Romero, 19, $90;
Monte D. Rutlegde, 43, $90;
Adam John Schrammel, 42, $158;
Rickie L. Teel, 46, $158;
Claire Nicole Templeman, 24, $90;
River Lee Tucker, 21, $155;
Steven John Whitney, 69, $155;
Cassidy Wright, 22, $90;
Nicholas Donovan Wright, 29, $158.
Civil Dispositions:
Christopher Johnson vs. OneMain Financial Group, LLC, $2,911.74, claim granted in favor of OneMain Financial Group, LLC on Sept. 21, 2022.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Jessica Beman, $8,323.26, claim granted in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Sept. 21, 2022.
Discover Bank vs. Cody R. Northrup, $3,954.64, claim granted in favor of Discover Bank on Sept. 21, 2022.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. John M. Viknius, $11,372.69, default judgment in favor of Bank of America, N.A. on Sept. 20, 2022.
Divorce:
Kenedie R. Smith vs. Zachary D. Smith, petition granted on Sept. 21, 2022.
