March 16 – 26, 2023
Noah Raymond Arnzen, 24, fail to use vehicle restraint, $10;
William A. Ashton, 54, battery-domestic violence, jail time 90 days (suspended 80 days, credit 10 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Glenn E. Caldwell, Jr., 67, fail to use vehicle restraint, $10;
Ross E. Clay, 62, motor carrier-over weight (1-4,000 lbs) exceed allowable gross loads, $74.50;
Tanner Martin Cook, 21, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $134.50;
Tanner Martin Cook, 21, motorcycle endorsement violation, $101;
Jay Harold Cooper, 20, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Zane Forest Fleury, 56, controlled substance-possession of (FEL);
Zane Forest Fleury, 56, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use;
Brad M. Frost, 58, weapon-possession with intent to assault, jail time 180 days (suspended 154 days, credit time 3 days), supervised probation 24 months, concurrent with another case, $657.51;
Brad M. Frost, 58, weapon-possession with intent to assault, jail time 180 days (suspended, credit time 3 days), concurrent with another case, $657.49;
Jeffrey Lee Giles, 47, logbook not current to last change of duty status, $204;
Darion Jon Halbert, 26, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 26, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Theodore Richard Herring, 74, fail to use vehicle restraint, $10;
Travis L. Hunter, 33, weapon-exhibition or use of deadly weapon, jail time 90 days (suspended 80 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Henry Gordon Jones, 55, motor carrier over length violations, $279;
Kim Jordan, 68, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Jane Ann Kent, 67, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Nathan Lee Matson, 29, operation of motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $131.50;
Shane Matthew Myers, 51, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Shane Matthew Myers, 51, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Joseph Wayne Poe, 39, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Joseph Wayne Poe, 39, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license (2nd offense), $457.50;
Lacey Rose Rice, 37, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
John David Rotella, 36, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Jeremy W. Ynatowiz, 31, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Jeremy W. Ynatowiz, 31, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300.
Speeding:
Neil Douglas Adamson, 74, $155; Carson Ozwald Brown, 25, $93; Ronald James Butts, 37, $155; Donald Earle Conrad, 43, $155; Maricel Panerio Deere, 39, $155; Robert Charles Frazier, 40, $90; Michael Coy Hale, 27, $155; Cruz Adan Henriquezramos, 40, $90; Billy Vance Hubbard, 59, $90; Casey Lynn Iverson, 52, $93; Matthew Branch Losey, 37, $93; Jessica Amber McGlothlin, 34, $90; Joseph Wayne Poe, 39, $90.
Divorces:
Pauline Asmussen vs Conan Asmussen, petition granted on March 23, 2023.
Harold Frederick Blake vs. Stacy Blake, petition granted on March 14, 2023.
Marriage:
Gracelyn Gloria Missman and Micah Nathaniel Meyer, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
