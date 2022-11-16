Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, 2022
Anndrea E. Beck, 32, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403;
Anndrea E. Beck, 32, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Trenton Ross Bodily, 55, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Chloe Elizabeth Bryant, 17, driving-stop and yield sign violations, $90;
Norman L. Butler, 74, driving-stop and yield sign violations, $92;
Anthony N. Carter, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $492.50;
Pavel Mikhailovish Cherney, 37, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Chris D. Felty, 48, road closure restriction violations, $194;
Andrew B. Gill, 31, driving without privileges, $230;
Russell D. Gilmore, 50, fail to attach identification tags to traps, $136;
Russell D. Gilmore, 50, fail to attach identification tags to traps, $136;
Stephen C. Goodell, 74, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $190;
Trevor Lawrence Harris, 40, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $310;
Jessie R. Hill, 40, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Mark W. Hollon, 59, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Kenneth W. Kramer, 53, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Larry L. Leaton, 20, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Hailey Jane Norgard, 18, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Hailey Jane Norgard, 18, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jacob Daniel Patton, 27, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jacob Daniel Patton, 27, driving-passing on crest of grade or curve, $90;
Colby W. Prince, 28, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Colby W. Prince, 28, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Joseph D. Robinett, 21, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Austin L. Routh, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to sell, serve or dispense, $487.50;
Austin L. Routh, 18, alcoholic beverage-unlawful transportation by passenger, $102;
Randyl H. Teton, 46, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Daniel C. Tiller, 32, disturbing the peace, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $268.
Speeding:
Aquetta B. Beam, 60, $90;
Donovan Douglas Beard, 40, $90;
Grant Dale Bell, 19, $93;
Annastashia A. Cardona, 27, $90;
Pavel Mikhailovish Cherney, 37, $90;
Brenden Oliver Conrad, 25, $90;
Robert Allen Entzel, 28, $90;
Sierra Maddison Hand, 16, $90;
Louis Henry Hess, 74, $93;
Beverly Ann Johnson, 68, $90;
Jason Lea, 52, $155;
Justin Thomas Letham, 21, $90;
Timothy Phillips, 59, $90;
Luke Matthew Pruitt, 20, $155.
Civil Disposition:
State of Idaho, by Reason of Patent (Defendant) vs. The Kooskia, LLC (Plaintiff), default judgment in favor of The Kooskia, LLC on Nov. 2, 2022.
Divorces:
Denise Ross vs. Dennis J. Ross, petition granted on Oct. 27, 2022.
Barbara Dotson vs. James Roy Dotson, petition granted on Nov. 2, 2022.
Kevin Leroy Barger vs. Mariah Shaye Barger, petition granted on Nov. 2, 2022.
