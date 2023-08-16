July 27 – Aug. 6, 2023
Stephan M Akre, 46, accident-driver fails to give immediate notice, $200;
Ellen Irene Anderson, 55, alcoholic beverage-unlawful transportation by driver, $400;
Max J. Benson, 29, driving-inattentive or careless, jail time 10 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $357.50;
Drew Allen Dropulich, 31, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Drew Allen Dropulich, 31, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Paul Ervin Elders, 57, lights-vehicle spot and fog lamp restrictions violation, $67;
Michael Jon Fitch, 55, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Michael Jon Fitch, 55, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Zachary James Goodwin, 42, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 60 days (suspended 57 days, credit time 3 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Shane Joseph Horrocks, 35, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Christopher Joel Johnson, 39, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Angela Marie Knox, 48, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $134.50;
Nathan Patrick Lamb, 29, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Nathan Patrick Lamb, 29, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Grant Craig Livingston, 84, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Roman A. Mcfarlan, 27, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $134.50;
Shannon Rose Nelson, 51, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Nicholas Wharton Ramsey, 20, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Andrew Ian Ruthven, 68, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Wendy Sturtevant, 23, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 60 days (suspended 59 days, credit time 1 day), concurrent with another case, supervised probation 364 days, $303;
Wendy Sturtevant, 23, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 60 days (suspended 59 days, credit time 1 day), concurrent with another case, supervised probation 364 days, $300;
Mark D. Walsingham, 63, disturbing the peace, $500;
Jacob Anthony Workman, 35, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days, $850;
Erika M. Young, 39, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400.
Speeding:
Sadie Ellen Albonico, 41, $90; Jared P. Andersen, 35, $90; Neil L. Bailie, 57, $90; Philip E. Baker, 61, $90; David B. Battiste, 39, $90; Kortlin Riley Bean, 28, $93; Joann Arlen Charlton, 67, $90; Anthony Paul Ciaccio, 63, $90; Derrick Donald Draper, 40, $90; Cyrus Ralston Forman, 42, $90; Ronald Gilbert Fuller, 55, $90; Leodan Gomez Abarca, 24, $158; William Thomas Hickcox, 70, $90; Robert F. Ingersoll, 70, $90; Kyla Mae James, 19, $90; Anna Kagley, 53, $155; Andrew Krambs, 27, $90; Kyle John Krueger, 45, $155; Nathan Patrick Lamb, 29, $90; Jennifer Ray Lanham, 46, $90; Grant Craig Livingston, 84, $158; Russell L. Montgomery, 58, $155; Bruce Adair Morehouse, 69, $90; Ladd R.L. Morgan, 40, $90; Daniel J. Pogue, 61, $93; Nicholas Wharton Ramsey, 20, $155; Emily Ruth Rochlitz, 26, $93; Griffin Douglas Rod, 44, $90; Racheal Christine Schmidt, 30, $90; Trevor Justin Snelling, 20, $155; Thomas Jordan Sterling, 24, $155; Dennis Pavlovich Sterlyuk, 41, $90; Sarah Rose Thompson, 40, $90; Carl Douglas Tinlin, 66, $155; Grace Elizabeth Uhlenkott, 16, $90; Eric Allen Zoehrer, 68, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Tyler Bruan (defendant) vs. Elk Creek Station and Café LLC (plaintiff), $1,079, claim granted in favor of Elk Creek Station and Café LLC on Aug. 1, 2023.
Marleen Basye (plaintiff) vs. Salmon River Motel (defendant), $510, claim granted in favor of Marleen Basye on Aug. 1, 2023.
Elk City Water & Sewer Association, Inc. (plaintiff) vs. Bill Munson (defendant) and Cherita Munson (defendant), $633.28, claim granted in favor of Elk City Water & Sewer Association, Inc. on Aug. 1, 2023.
Divorces:
Christina Marie Taube vs. Nathan Geoffrey Taube, petition granted on Aug. 4, 2023.
Adam D. Linabary vs. Briana Nelson-Linabary, petition granted on Aug. 4, 2023.
Matthew Antonio Martinez vs. Katherine Lynn McDonald, petition granted on Aug. 4, 2023.
Marriages:
Zacheray Jon Moerman of Moab, Utah, and Braxton Michael Combs of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Shayla Katherine VonBargen and Renton Hud Horrocks, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Meaghan McCall Bruner of Irondale, Ala., and Dylan Alexander Olson of Dallas, Texas.
Kaci Briann Yoakum and Christopher Scott Kiehn, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
