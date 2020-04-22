District Court: April 2-12
Corey E. Harris, 27, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00;
Adan Ali Iman, 26, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00;
Steven Michael Mawyer, 37, Check, Draft or Order Drawn on Account With Insufficient Funds for Less Than $250.00, $657.50;
Carl S. Peck, 50, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00;
Dylan J. Terrebonne, 27, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Julio C. Valencia Juarez, 32, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00.
Speeding: Mykayla Blevins, 17, $93; Erin Catherine Chmelik, 18, $90; Mitchell D. Cox, 44, $155.00; Adrian Nicholas De Kruyf, 20, $90; Dorreanie Elizabeth Hunt, 48, $155.00; Eloy Ramirez, 66, $93.
Civil Dispositions:
Midland Credit Management, Inc. VS. Bilejo M. Klapprich, $2,818.99, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc., on April 3, 2020.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. VS. Julie Hines, $4,376.14, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc., on April 8, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.