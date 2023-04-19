March 30–April 9, 2023
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 9:40 am
Michael Anthony Estrada, 47, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Michael Anthony Estrada, 47, disturbing the peace, $200;
Frank J. Guidice, 29, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 15 days (credit time 15 days), concurrent with another case, $197.50;
Frank J. Guidice, 29, driving without privileges, jail time 15 days (credit time 15 days), concurrent with another case, $172.50;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 45, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $155;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 45, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Frances Ruth Hudson, 62, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Tyrell Jeffery Ingram, 38, driving-passing on crest or grade or curve, $90;
Tyrell Jeffery Ingram, 38, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Levi Joseph Bradly Jones, 21, driving-stop sign-fail to stop and/or yield from, $90;
Brian D. Ohara, 54, F/G-unlawful fishing, $190;
Kim Parly, 64, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Victoria Marie Powell, 62, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Sara J. Wiemerslage, 63, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $457.50;
Douglas Taylor Williams, 68, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Robert Lee Wright, 41, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Robert Lee Wright, 41, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50.
Speeding:
Kevin Adams, 35, $90; Steve A. Benkula, 57, $93; Cassandra Marie Cripe, 27, $90; Joenathan Wesly Knight, 23, $90; Isabelle Grace Landis, 19, $158; Ivan Dmitriovich Lapchakov, 28, $155; Gerry Glenn Mccray, 26, $90; Amador Alex Montes Perez, 22, $155; Anita Marie Nathe, 38, $90; Natalia Isabel Oliver, 35, $90; Oshae Lashon Perez, 26, $90; Sterling Thomas Quinn, 21, $158; Nathan Todd Solomon, 40, $158; Martin Allen Warren, 34, $90; Steven Lawrence Westbrook, 65, $90.
Civil Disposition:
Doug Boggan (Plaintiff) vs. Josh Jones (Defendant), $997.00, claim granted in favor of Josh Jones on April 4, 2023.
Divorces:
Pauline Asmussen vs Conan Asmussen, petition granted on March 23, 2023.
Harold Frederick Blake vs. Stacy Blake, petition granted on March 14, 2023.
Marriages:
Angela Cristine Johnson and Daniel Joseph Farnham, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Gracelyn Gloria Missman and Micah Nathaniel Meyer, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
