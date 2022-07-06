June 16 – June 26, 2022
Audrey Morgan Abbott, 22, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $134.50;
Brandy Jo Allison, 39, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Teagan Dale Anderson, 21, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Mary A. Blair, 32, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Henry A. Cotton, 32, trespass with no property damage – does not remain when ordered to depart, $356.50;
Teesha L. Ford, 42, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $703;
Justin E. Forell, 31, fish-use barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Kiersten Jane Frost, 25, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Steven W. Fuller, 48, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Melinda Rae George, 39, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Ariana R. Goodman, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Andrew Charles Horodyski, 39, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Benjamin Thomas Hulet, 42, motor vehicle-over length violation, $276;
Brian D. Jaster, 46, motor vehicle-over length violation, $276;
Soren Alan Moon, 19, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Christopher John Oliver, 36, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $403;
Stephen R. Powers, 58, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Berean William Purther, 31, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Gary R. Ream, 67, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (credit time 46 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, $1,202.50;
Amanda C. Reiber, 29, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Shane Michael Rooney, 36, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
River Aspen L. Rose, 22, driving-inattentive or careless, jail time 60 days (suspended) supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Cambria L. Ulrich, 30, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Crystal A. Walker, 26, operate a vehicle without a current or valid driver’s license, $307.50;
Lexis M. Wilson, 23, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50.
Speeding:
Brandy Jo Allison, 39, $90;
Mary C. Anderson, 35, $90;
Eric LeRoy Bentley, 38, $93;
Zachary Lamour Byler, 28, $90;
Gregory Mark Chambers, 54, $155;
Jeremy W. Clack, 47, $90;
Jeffrey Andrew Didier, 57, $90;
Lena Farland, 61, $90;
George S. Galvan, 43, $90;
Steven Kenneth Hesla, 75, $90;
David Roy Hill, 57, $158;
Cache William Holmes, 20, $155;
Betsy Lucille Hornstein, 35, $90;
Mary K. Jasionowski, 57, $188.50;
Roshaun Michael Johnson, 23, $155;
Kara Kunz, 44, $90;
Stephen J. Macinnes, 61, $90;
Joshua A. Maxa, 41, $90;
Susan Melinda Middlemas, 59, $188.50;
Heather A. Patricco, 50, $158;
Tasheena Susannah Picker, 28, $90;
River John Rogers, 18, $90;
Ryan Patrick Rutledge, 25, $155;
Jason Stuart Schofield, 56, $155;
Charlotte Linnette Scorzato, 68, $93;
Farhad Sedarati, 74, $188.50;
Tad Ronald Simonson, 19, $158;
Ethan Frank Slight, 31, $90;
Deborah Leigh Whaley, 67, $155;
Matthew Alexander Zamora, 23, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Josh Lovetere vs. Medical Recovery Services, $2,705.40, in favor of Medical Recovery Services on June 22, 2022.
Glenn Haller vs. UHG I LLC, $15,039.24, in favor of UHG I LLC on June 17, 2022.
Divorces:
Lee Michael Brannan vs. Sherry D. Brannan, petition granted on June 16, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.