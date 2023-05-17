April 27 – May 7, 2023
Arsen Bolhis, 41, motor carrier vehicle-over length violations, $276;
Jaylen T. Robert Branen, 22, driving inattentive or careless, $200;
Jesse J. Cunningham, 27, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Cody L. Endicott, 52, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Cody L. Endicott, 52, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Isaac Xavier Esparza, 19, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Isaac Xavier Esparza, 19, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Ernesto M. Garcia Flores, 32, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Ernesto M. Garcia Flores, 32, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Ernesto M. Garcia Flores, 32, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Kelly D. Green, 63, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Lance Curtis Hawkins, 46, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Shane Joseph Horrocks, 34, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 30 days (credit time 4 days), felony probation 3 years, $382.50;
Devarice Deandre Howard, 29, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Dakota Wade Hulsey, 22, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Christopher Glenn Johnson, 41, driving reckless, jail time 30 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 30 days, supervised probation 12 months, $457.50;
Chad G. Jungert, 55, driving-improper use of designated lane, $90;
Chad G. Jungert, 55, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Trenton Nathan Kasper, 23, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 10 days, $300;
Kevin D. Kelly, 31, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Glen Hendricks McCall, 79, driving-yield failure by vehicle entering highway, $93;
Davis D. McElroy, 20, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Jennifer Lynn Miller, 49, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Scott Wilcock Mitchell, 62, motor carrier vehicle-over length violations, $279;
Zackary Evan Reopelle, 25, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Dustin Rudolph, 45, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Mathew James Shoemaker, 47, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Cory James Spiker, 51, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Susanne Searle Stockton, 74, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Stacey Williams-Smith, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Carlos C. Wright, 36, driving without privileges, jail time 80 days (credit time 80 days), $200.
Speeding:
Johane Banner, 69, $90; Juleon D. Diaz, 19, $90; Eric Charles Endicott, 62, $155; Christopher Daniel Hog, 23, $155; Dakota Wade Hulsey, 22, $158; Rachel Elaine Mason, 16, $90; Kaden Ivan Paskewitz, 20, $90; Anthony Ponzini, 62, $155; Heidi Anne Posey, 41, $90; Adrian Ramirez, 20, $158; Seth John Regan, 29, $155; John David Roletto, 50, $90; Donna M. Straw, 75, $90; Nathan James Thomas, 23, $155; Pedro Trejo-Lopez, 33, $90; Michael D. Van Loon, 35, $93; Amos Joshua Williamson, 21, $90; Cooper Matthew Woolley, 20, $90.
Civil Disposition:
Breanna M. Bunce (Defendant) vs. Chapman Financial Services (Plaintiff), $2,653.18, claim granted in favor of Chapman Financial Services on May 2, 2023.
Marriages:
Cecilia Rojas and J. Santos Castro Muro, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Bailee Jo Davis and Ethan Dean Puderbaugh, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Nancy Elizabeth Hines and Steven Andrew Finnell, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
