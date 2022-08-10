July 21 – July 31, 2022
Alaina M. Armstrong, 39, driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $322.50;
Kira M. Barclay, 26, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
DeDaralla J. Blue, 26, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $167;
Keyan R. Bolles, 17, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Calvin J. Broncheau, 34, assault-aggravated, jail time 4 months (determinate time 2 months, indeterminate time 2 months, credit time 112 days), concurrent case, $642.50;
Calvin J. Broncheau, 34, driving under the influence, jail time 12 months (credit time 112 days), driver’s license suspended 1 year, concurrent case, $302.50;
Amanda L. Bunce, 42, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Gary R. Bush, 69, driving inattentive or careless, $200;
Lloyd W. Carr, 69, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Christy L. Currier, 43, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Brandi Kyren Damon, 39, driving-passing limitations when overtaking on the left, $90;
Sarkisian Gille Farnham, 46, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Sarkisian Gille Farnham, 46, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Denice Lee Graham, 41, driver’s license-permit unauthorized minor or person to drive, etc., $111;
Jeremy Lee Hassett, 33, flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, jail time 36 months (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 156 days, driver’s license suspended 2 years, $245.50;
Domanick James Holden, 25, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Robert P. Manring, 58, driving under the influence, jail time 6 months (determinate time 3 months, indeterminate time 3 months), driver’s license suspended 5 years, $790.50;
Austin Coyote Mendenhall, 29, driving with expired license, fail to register vehicle annually, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, parking or stopping violations, $346;
Carter J. Mundt, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Parker Bradley Noland, 22, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Nicholas A. Pastian, 32, motorcycle or ATV-person under 18 years fails to wear helmet, $70;
Alex John Michael Pence, 22, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
David Charles Voutas, 52, no contact order violation, jail time 180 days (suspended), supervised probation 1 year, $215;
Caleb John Allen Whitaker, 28, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10.
Speeding:
Wesley David Acosta, 26, $155;
Christopher J. Alef, 48, $90;
Griffin A. Ehnis, 21, $90;
Todd M. Ferguson, 41, $90;
Natasha M. Hottmann, 28, $90;
Spencer Owen Hunn, 43, $155;
Goran Katanic, 52, $158;
Jack Alton Carter Kemp, 62, $90;
Aiden Scott Miller, 26, $93;
Travis Blake Millspaugh, 45, $155;
John Peter Nesbitt, 56, $93;
Mikael Paul Porter, 51, $155;
Daniela Faith Quinatoa, 20, $155;
Alfonso Riobo, 63, $158;
Ronald Michael Schut, 58, $155;
David Michael Skidmore, 64, $90;
Terry Dean Swander, 42, $90;
Matthew Tibbetts, 38, $155;
Thomas Alexander Zeliff, 23, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Discover Bank vs. Walt Lindsey, $9,382.03, claim granted in favor of Discover Bank on July 27, 2022.
Discover Bank vs. Barbara A. Palmer, $11,947.87, default judgement in favor of Discover Bank on July 27, 2022.
All unknown beneficiaries of the JOHN F. FILON, JR. LIVING TRUST (Defendant), all unknown owners, heirs, devisees, trustees, beneficiaries, and persons (Defendant), all unknown successor trustees of JOHN F. FILON, JR. LIVING TRUST (Defendant), John F. Filon III, as Administrator of the Estate of John F. Filon Jr. (Plaintiff), JOHN F. FILON, JR., as Trustee of the JOHN F. FILON, JR. LIVING TRUST (Defendant), default judgement in favor of John F. Filon III, as Administrator of the Estate of John F. Filon Jr. on July 28, 2022.
Divorce:
David Browning Wimber vs. Shannon Kathleen Wimber, petition granted on July 27, 2022.
Marriages:
Heather Leann Lightfield and Adrian Zamora Leon, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Danielle Marie Reuter and Kristopher Patrick Long, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Noelle Victoria Uhlenkott and Camron Scott Lee Killmar, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Nicole LeeAnn Parks and Hayden Todd Hammer, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Ashlynn Shana Moore and Victorio Rhoades, Jr., both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Mindy Lynnl Fredrickson and Zachary David Hare, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Kyndahl Marie Ulmer of Kooskia, Idaho, and Jack Castel Bruner III, of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Geraldine Lumukso Jamito and John Steven Mingo, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
