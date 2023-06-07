May 18–28, 2023
Joshua Donovan Benavidez, 24, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Joshua Donovan Benavidez, 24, fail to secure vehicle registration, $67;
Joshua Donovan Benavidez, 24, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
Benjamin J. Brault, 36, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Martin Lee Cavender, 71, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Alantis M. Czarapata, 24, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Wesley Billy Gene Ewing, 43, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), $382.50;
Brett James Freeman, 20, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
George W. Garrett, 57, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
George W. Garrett, 57, driving without privileges, $200;
Christopher George, 50, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Justin Ryan Graham, 40, battery (MIS), jail time 120 days (credit time 120 days), $157.50;
Gabriel Francisco Gutierrez Rubio, 35, vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped, $67;
Zachary Hagler, 48, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Ryan William Hendershott, 16, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Dustin Rex Hawley Hennigs, 29, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $134.50;
Devon James Herzig, 16, vehicle safety restraint-operator under 18 YOA and/or occupant under 18 YOA, $60;
Payton Joseph Herzig, 27, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Jimmy Daniel Hyde, 25, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Jimmy Daniel Hyde, 25, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jimmy Daniel Hyde, 25, operate vehicle without a current or valid driver’s license, $307.50;
Brett Darwin Latham, 61, motor carrier vehicle-over length violations, $276;
Jonathan Lee Marvin, 50, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Matthew R. Metz, 34, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Matthew R. Metz, 34, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Robert Emil Mewes, 57, motor carrier vehicle-over length violations, $276;
James Black Meyer, 49, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
James Black Meyer, 49, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Clifton Dean Miller, 59, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $950;
Joshua R. Mondragon, 31, driving under the influence (found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years), jail time 90 days (credit time 9 days), driver’s license suspended 4 years, felony probation 4 years, $290.50;
Alexander Richard Province, 24, vehicle safety-child 6 years or younger is properly secured and meets requirements, $87;
Paul M. Rivers, 70, driving with expired driver’s license, $104;
Brittany A. Rose, 43, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Dennis J. Ross, 53, accident-driver fails to give immediate notice, $200;
Seth Michael Rushton, 19, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Clayton J. Shepherd, 25, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, $200;
Clayton J. Shepherd, 25, disturbing the peace, $200;
Allyson P. Sofaly, 19, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Dennis Lawrence Trubee, 59, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Daisy Elaine Vauhgn, 19, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Reagan Canaday Walker, 22, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Reagan Canaday Walker, 22, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Reagan Canaday Walker, 22, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $200;
Robert J. Wiesen, 38, F/G-shooting from or across a public highway, $333.50;
Archie Benton Williams, 77, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Eric Christian Wilson, 32, vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped, $165.50.
Speeding:
James Stanford Bailey, 36, $90; Dante Gavin Biancucci, 21, $155; Jeffrey Kurt Burkhardt, 59, $90; Julia Ruth Drafahl, 23, $90; Shelly Frances Frayser, 49, $90; Dana Michelle Garrison, 42, $90; Bou A. Goodwin, 52, $90; Timothy Sylvester Greene, 60, $90; Stanley Hendren, 73, $90; Rosalee Sarah Kline, 18, $90; Michael Drew Little, 67, $155; Dani J. Mason, 24, $155; Michael Joseph Mcquillin, 47, $188.50; Michael Edward Miller, 35, $93; Pete Minard, 78, $90; Sharla Ranae Olvera, 47, $90; Shane Edward Owens, 30, $155; Earl Jerome Roberts, 41, $155; William T. Tannahill, 29, $90; Antonio Velasco, 29, $93; Cari Lynn Weidler, 34, $93; David L. Wilson, 43, $90.
Disposition:
Automated Accounts, Inc. (plaintiff) vs. Dennis L. Silva (defendant), $7,523.50, claim granted in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on May 26, 2023.
Divorces:
Claude Graham vs. Leslie Graham, petition granted on May 24, 2023.
Chellaei Alexis Minear vs. Dylen Taphorn, petition granted on May 25, 2023.
