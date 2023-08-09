July 20-30, 2023
Dawn Nalene Ashton, 46, driving without privileges, $322.50;
William A. Ashton, 55, sex offender-fail to register or give false information, jail time (determinate 5 years, indeterminate 5 years, credit time 24 days), $245.50;
Nyle M. Baker, 41, F/G-fail to comply with mandatory check requirements or return unused tags, $139;
Nicholas Watson Beem, 19, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Cameron Michael Billedeaux, 29, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Kyle Jon Calflooking, 40, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Tanya Renee Casey, 40, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Charleslee A. Denmark, 17, fail to obey traffic control devices, $93;
James A. Dotson, 30, driving under the influence, jail time (determinate 3 years, indeterminate 5 years, credit time 36 days), driver’s license suspended 3 months, $290.50;
Tucker Ron Hurd, 29, driving-passing limitations when overtaking on the left, $90;
Michael Daniel Jenko, 20, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
Jayden Joseph Kendall, 29, driving without privileges, $230;
Mark Edward Miller, 60, F/G-fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136.
Speeding:
Ronald Anthony Adamczyk, 58, $158; Larson Lee Anderson, 54, $155; Janice J. Baker, 73, $155; Moriah Renee Boone, 31, $155; David Bruce Bowman, 53, $90; Scott Andrew Brown, 41, $155; Michael Curtis Charwood, 35, $90; Jose Jimenez Coria, 48, $90; Michael Allen Doughty, 23, $90; Christopher Damon Drew, 50, $93; Christopher M. Erler, 56, $93; Matthew Clayson Guilbert, 43, $90; Emily Michelle Hahner, 27, $90; Michael Joe Harris, 67, $158; Dennis R. Henderson, 70, $158; Tucker Ron Hurd, 29, $90; Bogdan Jakubowski, $155; Kelsey Nicole Maher, 25, $90; Ryan Patrick Malloy, 42, $155; John L. Mongonia, 37, $155; Justin Leslie Moore, 51, $90; Bruce Adair Morehouse, 69, $90; Aaron Thomas Murphy, 42, $155; Richard Jerome Murphy, 67, $155; Daniel J. Pogue, 61, $93; Sheri Raw Ratchford, 60, $90; Griffin Douglas Rod, 44, $90; Dennis Pavlovich Strelyuk, $90; Shane M. Tosse, 48, $90.
Divorces:
Matthew J. Schumacher vs. Tonya J. Schumacher, petition granted on July 19, 2023.
Brendon C. Hansen vs. Morgan Ashley Hansen, petition granted on July 14, 2023.
Daniel Osborne vs. Margaret Osborne, petition granted on July 13, 2023.
Joseph O’Leary vs. Sharon O’Leary, petition granted on July 13, 2023.
Angela L. Wheeler vs. Daniel A. Wheeler, petition granted on July 12, 2023.
Daniel E. Olson vs. Molly W. Olson, default judgment on July 12, 2023.
Kelsey Jade Summers vs. Mac Draven Joe Summers, petition granted on July 6, 2023.
Marriages:
Cynthia Lynn Schacher and Peter David Bartholf, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Jamie Dawn Parker and Charles Keith Stewart, both of Four Oaks, N.C.
Olivia Faith Nichols and Josiah S. Silva, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Krista Rose Thornton and Samson Wayne Thompson, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Tianna Cheyenne Williams and Tyler Gene Peterson, both of Elk City, Idaho.
Rachel Elizabeth Chmelik and Ryan Bradley Frost, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Savanna Lee Trueblood and William Stanley Shirley, III, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Kristen Rose Nelson and Mark Joseph Vandlik, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Marlena Diane Hairychin of Clearwater, Idaho and Aaron Paul Johnson of Stites, Idaho.
