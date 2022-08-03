July 14- July 24, 2022
Russell H. Arnott, 68, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Osbaldo Asael Berrera, 24, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Michael Doug Boswell, 48, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Bryan Terrell Crowe, 47, battery-domestic violence, jail 90 days (suspended 60 days), credit time 15 days, supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Christy L Currier, 43, alcoholic beverage-consume of possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Shannon Marie Dripps, 46, traffic control device-fail to obey red signal, $93;
Joseph Walker Fredrickson, 23, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Matthew Thomas Dean Fronk, 32, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Matthew Thomas Dean Fronk, 32, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Jolise Gwen Gerbauer, 18, driving-following too closely, $90;
Denice Lee Graham, 41, driver’s license-permit unauthorized minor or person to drive, $111;
Nathan T. Hidalgo, 33, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $650;
Joseph Rain Jones, 50, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Layton Lamonte Kite, 82, driving-turning left and failing to yield right of way, $90;
Layton Lamonte Kite, 82, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Natasha Dawn Krasaukskas, 50, fail to register vehicle annually, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $198;
Preet Singh Moudgil, 41, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Barry Grant Nelson, 46, motor carrier-vehicle over length, $279;
John Patrick Nelson, 55, fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
Lars Christian Nelson, 29, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Tasha Marie Nunes, 27, Theft-petit, jail time 60 days (suspended 45 days), credit time 15 days, supervised probation 12 months, $1,006.17 (suspended $700);
Mark A. Scheuerman, 44, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 44, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Lane Drexel Schilling, 22, muffler not in good working order and/or excessive fumes, $67;
Lane Drexel Schilling, 22, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Caleb Craig William Schlieper, 23, fail to register vehicle annually, fail to provide proof of insurance, fail to obtain endorsement driver’s license, $299.50;
William Douglas Shuck, 80, driving-passing limitations on driving left of center of highway, $90;
Jasper Garret Thompson, 23, alcoholic beverage-unlawful transportation by passenger, $105;
Arik Kim Wambold, 43, fail to register vehicle annually, fail to provide proof of insurance, fail to obtain endorsement driver’s license, $299.50;
Nicole A. Wojtas, 37, driving reckless, $250;
Rachel Wurtz, 55, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102.
Speeding:
Christopher J. Alef, 48, $90;
Jaycob Anthony Joseph Atencio, 23, $93;
Christopher Daniel Benton, 41, $158;
Joelle Kay Gallaugher, 22, $155;
Jolise Gwen Gerbauer, 18, $90;
Richard James Klotz, 29, $155;
Christine Gail Maddux, 41, $90;
Suzanne Rene Mueller, 59, $191.50;
James Timothy Needham, 41, $90;
Spencer Hunn Owen, 43, $155;
Terence James Parsons, 33, $90;
Mikael Paul Porter, 51, $155;
Christopher Haven Stanford, 23, $93;
Christopher Allen Stone, 36, $90;
Matthew D. Walker, 41, $90;
Astrid Wilde, 29, $90;
Ryells Ja Wilson, 19, $90;
Vitaliy L. Zauerykma, 26, $188.50.
Civil Dispositions:
Rosenthal & Rosenthal Inc. vs. Your Best Friend’s Quilt Shop LLC, $3,672.38, in favor of Rosenthal & Rosenthal Inc. on July 14, 2022.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Jamie L. Voller and Kenneth Z. Voller, $2,874.54, default judgement in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on July 14, 2022.
Teresa Joanne Bickel vs. Midland Credit Management Inc., $2,733.00, in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc. on July 15, 2022.
Shane Borden vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $1,903.54, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on July 15, 2022.
Jeanne M. Barnes (Plaintiff), Deceased - Carl W. Etherton (Defendant), Deceased - Della A. Etherton (Defendant), Deceased - Frank Etherton (Defendant), Della A. Etherton Trust (Plaintiff), Bing H. Etherton (Defendant), Devon Etherton (Plaintiff), final judgment in favor of Jeanne M. Barnes, Della A. Etherton Trust, Devon Etherton on July 15, 2022.
Divorces:
Everett Perez vs. Jessica Perez, petition granted on July 14, 2022.
Ashlynn Scott vs. Nathan Scott, petition granted on July 20, 2022.
Josie Ann Chase vs. Logan Michal Chase, petition granted on July 20, 2022.
