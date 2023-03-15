Feb. 23 – March 5, 2023
Roger E. Amerman, 65, littering upon or alongside any public roadway, alley or easement, $206.50;
Makeleta Anderson, 62, fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
Anndrea E. Beck, 32, fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
Anndrea E. Beck, 32, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Trevor David Early, 18, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Darion Jon Halbert, 26, driving without privileges, $230;
Wayne David Hatten, 62, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 45, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $187.50;
Jerrod Roy Jessick, 48, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
William Jon Letvinchuck, 59, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $93;
Nicholas Matthew Lorentz, 21, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Louis Escalera Martinez, 58, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Jason Robert Nordmeyer, 42, strangulation (attempted)(FEL), determinate time 4 years, indeterminate time 2 years, credit time 150 days, concurrent with another case, $2,775.50;
Jason Robert Nordmeyer, 42, battery-domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury (FEL), determinate time 4 years, indeterminate time 2 years, credit time 150 days, concurrent with another case, $2,775.50;
Ryan Painter, 46, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Barbara R. Palmer, 44, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Armando Perez, 21, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Shea Whitman Pogue, 22, operating without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $103;
Shea Whitman Pogue, 22, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Michelle N. Rhodes, 40, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Keith Joseph Schmidt, 58, driving-improper use of designated lane, $90;
Carter Wayne Schroeder, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Carter Wayne Schroeder, 20, littering upon or alongside any public roadway, alley or easement, $206.50;
Kallan Briscoe Shira, 32, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Titus E. Stuart, 41, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Zachary Ronald Todd, 27, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Tanner A. Weddle, 18, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Tanner A. Weddle, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Jeremy W. Ygnatowiz, 31, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Andrei Ivanovich Yushkevich, 49, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $318.50.
Speeding:
Roger E. Amerman, 65, $90; Makeleta Anderson, 62, $90; Christian H. De La Concha, 20, $155; Alexandria Lynn Eckhart, 20, $155; Geoffrey Philip Fast, 46, $90; Cindi Mari Harding, 48, $155; Keith Arlo Kibble, 33, $155; Cesar Ivan Macias Lopez, 31, $155; Morgan Hailey McCall, 21, $90; Talon B. Meyer, 17, $90; Reynaldo Morenoalvarez, 54, $93; Stephanie J. Nash, 44, $90; Matthan Russell Osborn, 23, $90; Naomi Lois Perkins, 22, $155; Jiahao Qiu, 37, $155; Barbara Jean Shown, 31, $90; Kenneth Eugene Steward, 65, $90; Zachary Ronald Todd, 27, $90; Hanna Yang Valentine, 19, $155; Bryant Carl Winchell, 59, $90.
Civil Disposition:
CHS Inc. dba Primeland Cooperatives (Plaintiff) vs. Danielle R. Wauer (Defendant) and Dave Wauer (Defendant), $78,159.37, default judgment in favor of CHS Inc. dba Primeland Cooperatives on Feb. 24, 2023.
David Brown (Plaintiff) and Discover Bank (Plaintiff) vs. Naomi Laurino (Defendant), $10,757.23, final judgment in favor of Discover Bank on Feb. 27, 2023.
Jane Doe Creutzberg (Defendant), Robert Eugene Creutzberg (Defendant) vs. NACM CS (Plaintiff), $70,669.27, default judgment in favor of NACM CS on Feb. 28, 2023.
Marriages:
Mikaela Suzanne Jencks of Riggins, Idaho and Cleve M. Douthit-Smith of Polluck, Idaho.
Mya Lauren Barger of Kamiah, Idaho and Jacob Alan Squires of Kooskia, Idaho.
Nancy Carol Cox and James Farris both of Clearwater, Idaho.
