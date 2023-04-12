March 23–April 2, 2023
Jacqua A. Chambers, 35, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jacqua A. Chambers, 35, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Brent Charles Davy, 76, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $868;
Ishmael Robinidi Ferwerda, 29, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $870;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Philip Levi Graham, 38, driving-yield right of way on unmarked or uncontrolled intersection, $90;
Ana Lucah Grigsby, 28, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, $102;
Anastasia Harrington, 38, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $865;
Brandon Michael Johnson, 31, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Brandon Michael Johnson, 31, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Tristan C. Krieger, 21, F/G-trespassing on private property to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $430;
Jakob William Laubhan, 21, driver’s license-violation of restricted license, $104;
Joshua A. Long, 36, F/G-fail to comply with mandatory check requirements or return unused tags, $136;
Steven Ellis Miller, 42, driving inattentive or careless driving, $457.50;
Chellaei Alexis Minear, 23, vehicle safety restraint-child 6 years or younger is properly secured and meets requirements, $84;
Shawn P. Seubert, 29, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Tracy A. Temple, 54, driving under the influence.
Speeding:
Terra J. Bariel, 50, $90; Aaron Michael Comer, 50, $90; Paige Roselynn Crain, 19, $90; Skyler Lavern Hotchkiss, 17, $90; Jude Gabriel Cash Kornelis, 18, $93; Jon Jay Rhodes, 62, $90; Matthew Frederick Shields, 64, $155; Justin James Tibi, 29, $155; Jennifer Elaine Traughber, 43, $90.
Civil Disposition:
Automated Accounts, Inc. (Plaintiff) vs. Jeanie I. O’Brien (Defendant), $2,803.60, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on March 27, 2023.
Divorces:
Pauline Asmussen vs Conan Asmussen, petition granted on March 23, 2023.
Harold Frederick Blake vs. Stacy Blake, petition granted on March 14, 2023.
Marriage:
Gracelyn Gloria Missman and Micah Nathaniel Meyer, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
